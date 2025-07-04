How Scottish clubs fared in friendly matches ahead of new season

Celtic posted a 1-0 victory over Queen’s Park in their first pre-season match of the new campaign.

Manager Brendan Rodgers fielded two different teams in each half at the City Stadium against their Glasgow rivals, with captain Callum McGregor, midfielders Arne Engels and Luke McCowan plus centre-half Auston Trusty the only recognisable first-team players in the squad.

That quartet played the first half, in which young Irish striker Johnny Kenny fired the visitors ahead from close range against their Championship opponents in the 19th minute.

Callum McGregor has a shot at goal during Celtic's match against Queen's Park. | PA

Goalkeeper Ross Doohan made his first appearance for Celtic since returning to the club from Aberdeen earlier in the summer and he played 63 minutes of the match.

An interested spectator at Lesser Hampden was Japanese defender Hayato Inamura, who earlier in the day completed his transfer from Albirex Niigata in his homeland. Inamura, who can play left-back and centre-half, has penned a four-year deal with Celtic. New striker Callum Osmand was also in attendance.

At Rugby Park, Kilmarnock were the victors against near rivals Ayr United in Rory McKenzie’s testimonial.

Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie with family at full time during his testimonial match. | SNS Group

The first half was goalless, with McKenzie missing the chance to open the scoring on 43 minutes when his penalty kick was saved by Ayr keeper David Mitchell.

Killie took the lead just moments into the second period when Greg Kiltie capitalised on a poor clearance from Mitchell to net the only goal of the match.

It was new Kilmarnock manager Stuart Kettlewell’s first chance to run the rule over his squad.

Hearts win in Spain

In Spain, Hearts ended their pre-season training camp with a 3-1 win over Crawley Town. Strikes from James Wilson, Alan Forrest and an own goal at La Finca gave Derek McInnes’ men the win over their English League Two opponents.

The Jambos played two different XIs to give all of the squad valuable game-time ahead of their Premier Sports Cup opener against Dunfermline Athletic next weekend.

After the match, Hearts head coach Derek McInnes confirmed that defender James Penrice is very close to joining Greek side AEK Athens.

​”AEK have met our valuation,” McInnes said, “which is brilliant money back and a great opportunity for James. In an ideal world, I’m just in the door and I’ve wanted to work with him for a while, but sometimes you’ve got to be fair. He deserves credit. He was outstanding in a tough season last year. It is a fantastic opportunity for him. Obviously it still needs to be concluded, but he looks to be on his way.”