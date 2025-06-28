£21m Celtic exit mooted, Rangers deal 'expected', Hibs forward departs - Scottish transfers

The latest Scottish football transfer news on Saturday evening, including the latest rumours from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Kilmarnock.

Hibs forward departs

Hibs forward Jair Tavares will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer this summer after the Edinburgh club agreed to terminate his contract. The 24-year-old spent time on loan at Motherwell last season, making 12 appearances at Fir Park, but is now set to leave Easter Road on a permanent basis after a frustrating two-year stint in Leith.

Tavares become the fourth player to depart the club this summer following the departures of Dylan Vente, Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Dwight Gayle (retired), while Swansea City forward Mykola Kuharevich has returned to his parent club following the expiration of his loan deal. Head coach David Gray is thought to remain hopeful of bringing back Nectar Triantis this summer, following his extremely impressive loan stint from Sunderland. It is understood the Black Cats are looking for a fee of around £1million for the Australian.

Jair Tavares has spent last year on loan to Motherwell. | SNS Group

Killie star makes Euro move

Ex-Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong has completed a move to Romanian side Dinamo Bucharest following his departure from Rugby Park. The 27-year-old has been chased by several European clubs following the expiry of contract this summer, Armstrong had been strongly tipped to move to Hearts, with reports claiming he had met with Tynecastle officials to discuss a potential pre-contract agreement as far back as January.

However, a move to Tynecastle did not materialise, allowing Dinamo Bucharest to swoop for the Taunton-born winger. Armstrong has penned a two-year contract, with Dinamo holding an option to extend by a further year.

Danny Armstrong has signed for Dinamo Bucharest. | SNS Group

Rangers deal ‘ongoing’

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane is edging closer to the Ibrox exit door, with a new report from Belgian transfer guru Sacha Tavolieri claiming the Glasgow club ‘remain in discussions’ over deal with French outfit Lille. The Moroccan striker is reported to have agreed terms on a three-year-deal with the Ligue 1 team, with Rangers reported to be looking for a fee between £15-20million for the 22-year-old. Marseille have also registered their interest.

Igamane, who joined Rangers from AS Far Rabat for a fee of around £2million last summer, enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the Scottish Premiership last year, scoring 16 league goals, including a memorable late winner in a 3-2 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic in March. Capable of playing through the middle, or on the left-hand side of a front three, Igamane also shone during Rangers Europa League campaign, scoring four times. According to a report from The Rangers Review, Igamane is ‘is expected to leave Ibrox this summer with Marseille the second-in-line at present’. Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman has been mentioned as £5million potential replacement.

Hamza Igamane is ‘expected’ to complete a move to Lille. | Getty Images

£21m Celtic exit mooted

Celtic could be tested in their resolve to hang onto star striker Daizen Maeda, with English Premier League side Brentford considering an ‘immediate’ approach for the Japanese international. Last season’s SWFA Player of the Year, Maeda was a standout performer for the Hoops, scoring 33 goals for Brendan Rodgers' side as they secured another domestic double.

His outstanding form led to rumoured interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in recent weeks, though it is Brentford who appear the most likely to launch an ambitious bid with a report from Sportiva claiming new Bees head coach Keith Andrews is looking to make “big changes heading into the new season.”