Latest transfer rumours and speculation around Parkhead

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is your latest Celtic transfer bulletin with developments around possible departures and arrivals...

Five-time champion to exit

Celtic’s hopes of retaining Greg Taylor appear to be over as the out-of-contract Scotland left-back is reportedly preparing to sign for PAOK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for the Hoops since joining from Kilmarnock in 2019, winning five Premiership titles, but he now looks set to continue his career in the Greek Super League. The return of fellow left-back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer has been a factor in Taylor’s decision not to sign a new contract to extend his stay in Glasgow.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had spoken in recent months about his hope that Taylor would choose to remain at Parkhead and “dovetail” with Tierney. “Greg’s game is perfect for how we work and how we play, which is why I want to keep him so much,” Rodgers said in April.

Greg Taylor is set to depart Celtic after agreeing a move elsewhere. | Getty Images

“He knows how we all feel about him here. It’s a big decision at 27. If you’re going to commit, you’re committing for four or five years. So you’re pretty much saying this is your big contract here for the next four or five years. He’s absolutely every right to just take his time and try and get his value met, so I totally understand that.”

Taylor was also the subject of interest from Copenhagen but is reportedly going to head to Greece in the coming days to finalise his move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italians keen on Kuhn

Another Celtic player whose future is in doubt is winger Nicolas Kuhn, who has emerged as a target for Como. Sky Sports claim that the Serie A side have already approached the Parkhead side regarding a move for the German, who has four years left on his contract. RB Leipzig have also been credited with a serious interest in a player who was recruited from Rapid Vienna 18 months ago for £3million.

Benjamin Nygren has arrived in Scotland to complete his move to Celtic. | Getty Images

New signing jets in

Celtic, who have signed Kieran Tierney and goalkeeper Ross Doohan this summer, are closing on a deal to sign Sweden forward Benjamin Nygren, 23, from Nordsjaelland. According to the Daily Record, the player arrived in Scotland on Thursday night to put the finishing touches on a £1.5m deal. The player will reportedly sign a contract until June 2029 with the option of a further year.

Striker bid rejected