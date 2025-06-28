Rangers 'lose' transfer battle for £6m-rated target as 'serious talent' departs Ibrox for EPL giants

Latest Rangers transfer rumours and speculation around Ibrox.

Rangers have missed out on key target Kwame Poku after he rejected a move to Ibrox in order to ‘seal’ a transfer to the EFL Championship instead, according to reports.

The Glasgow giants completed the first signing of the Russell Martin era last week with the arrival of highly-rated AFC Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons on a season-long loan deal. The 25-year-old defender signed from the English Premier League side on Tuesday, and joins Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron in moving to Ibrox this summer after the Scotland Under 21 star signed a pre-contract agreement back in February.

With new head coach Martin keen to revamp his Rangers squad in order to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, Poku was viewed as a potentially exciting addition that could add to his attacking options in the season ahead.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian international bagged 12 goals and assisted a further eight for Peterborough United in EFL League One last season, despite missing a large chunk of the campaign due to injury, and has reportedly courted serious interest from the likes of Birmingham City, Sunderland and Rangers following the expiry of his contract at the Posh.

It was hoped that Rangers would hold the upper hand in the chase for the Ghanaian, with the Light Blues able to take advantage of cross-border transfer rules that would have allowed them to sign the £6million rated player for a ‘minimal’ compensation fee, as opposed to the much higher development fee English clubs would be forced to pay.

However, it looks like Queens Park Rangers have won the race for the talented winger’s signature, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing a deal to the take the player to Loftus Road was now completed. “Poku has signed in as new Queens Park Rangers player right now,” he wrote on his official X account. “All sealed. Deal 100% done. Excellent addition for QPR.”

Meanwhile, Rangers academy star Alfie Hutchison is on the verge of leaving Ibrox after just one season at the club. Described as a ‘serious talent’ following two impressive performances for Scotland U15 against Italy and Portugal recently, Hutchison had been targeted by several clubs in the English Premier League this summer, with his contract due to expire in Govan.

Scotland youth international Alfie Hutchison is leaving Rangers in order to sign for Newcastle United. | SNS Group

It appears Champions League outfit Newcastle United have won the race for the highly-rated teenager after another report from Romano revealed the Magpies had “completed a deal” to sign the 16-year-old from Rangers, with the move set to be confirmed on July 1. The English side will be required to pay compensation for Hutchison.