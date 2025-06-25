Rangers confirm arrival of £7m-rated EPL ace as Russell Martin hails player with 'wonderful talent'

Rangers have announced their first signing of the Russell Martin era at Ibrox.

Rangers have confirmed the first signing of the Russell Martin era at Ibrox with the arrival of highly-rated AFC Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons.

The 25-year-old defender has penned a season-long loan deal, without an option to make it permanent next summer, and is expected link up with the squad for pre-season training in the coming days.

The Cherries paid in the region of £7million for the England Under-21 international just two summers ago, though his time at the Vitality Stadium has not gone to plan. Falling down the pecking order under Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola, he spent the second-half of last season on loan to Valencia in the Spanish top flight, but featured just four times under Carlos Corberan.

Max Aarons has signed on a season-long loan deal for Rangers. | Getty Images

However, the youth international will hope to resurrect his stuttering career at Ibrox under head coach Martin, who was a teammate of Aarons during his playing days at Norwich. Martin, who was the Carrow Road captain at the time, did not officially play alongside the defender though, with Aaron making his senior debut in August 2018, shortly after Martin’s departure.

The English defender has previously spoken of his admiration for Martin, stating it was clear he would become a top manager even during his playing days, adding that the current Rangers boss possessed an “aura” in the Norwich dressing room.

“Max is a player who I have always kept a keen eye on since he was emerging through the youth ranks while I was coming to the end of my time at Norwich as a player,” said Martin after confirming the arriving of Aarons as his first signing at Ibrox. “He is a wonderfully talented player who is hungry to develop, improve and help deliver success for his side. We are pleased to bring him on board for this season, and I believe he will be a fantastic addition to the squad.”

Aarons spoke of his delight at joining the Ibrox club, adding: “As you can see it’s a huge club and you realise that when you walk through the doors, I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve got a lot of experience now in different leagues and I have played a lot of games. I think I can bring that experience, I can bring a new energy, and I think Rangers fans can be excited - I am really looking forward to it.”

The England Under-21 defender could now make his Rangers debut next weekend in the club’s first pre-season test, with Champions League side Club Brugge scheduled to arrive at Ibrox on July 6.

Sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, added: “We are delighted to bring Max to Rangers on a season-long loan. He is a player who has been on the radar of many clubs in recent years and, at only 25, he has experienced a lot in the game while also having plenty of room for development.

