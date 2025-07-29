This is the latest Scottish transfer news from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and beyond on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the top Scottish transfer stories, rumours gossip on Tuesday morning, including the latest news from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Dundee United.

Defender ‘wants’ Dundee United move

New Dundee United signing Krisztian Keresztes has already admitted he hopes to make his loan move to Tannadice a permanent one following his arrival from Nyíregyháza Spartacus earlier this month. The Hungarian defender has made a strong first impression on supporters during pre-season with a number of impressive performances, including his display in last week’s 1-0 Conference League qualifying win over UNA Strassen - and now he wants to ensure he builds on his bright start in order to seal a permanent switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am the type of person who wants to improve day by day and learn my negatives – then be better the next time,” he told The Courier. “That is always my mentality, and I need to keep going that way. I spoke to my old manager Krisztian Timar, who played at Plymouth and was a defender. He congratulated me after the move and told me Scotland would be a good league for me. Yes [I’d like to sign permanently], I hope so. I will work hard and let’s see what life will bring. I will give 100% every day and what will be, will be.”

Dundee United new boy Krisztian Keresztes has made a strong first impression at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Hearts deal ‘in place’

Hearts boss Derek McInnes is set to add to further add to his squad this summer, with the signing of Valur midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson edging closer to completion. The Tynecastle outfit were reported to have launched a bid for the 22-year-old on Friday, though McInnes refused to be drawn on rumours of a deal being reached following the 3-0 weekend win over Sunderland, saying: “I don't really want to comment on anything until anything's over the line”.

According to Valur chief Bjorn Steinar Jonsson though, the transfer to Gorgie is close to being rubber stamped. “[The move] is more or less in place,” said Jonsson. “We are just working on finalising it. I met Tomas on Sunday night at our game and he was not sure which day he will go – probably in the next few days he will travel to Scotland for a medical. Tomas has taken a big step with us this season and has been an important player for us. If he continues and takes the next step, he can definitely be strong enough for Scotland.”

Derek McInnes is close to add to further addition at Tynecastle this summer. | SNS Group

Ex-Rangers hero ‘walks out’

Former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has made the shock decision to leave Turkish Super League outfit Trabzonspor this summer, with reports claiming he ‘walked out’ out of the club’s pre-season camp at the weekend, informing the club of his decision to quit. Famously remembered for scoring the winning goal in the 3-1 Europa League semi-final second leg victory over RB Leipzig, the former Sheffield United man played over 100 games for the Gers before moving to Papara Park last summer alongside fellow ex-Rangers star Borna Barisic, following the expiry of their contracts at Ibrox. Lundstram is now tipped to join EFL Championship side Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, another ex-Rangers midfielder, Nnamdi Ofoborh, has completed a move to EFL League Two outfit Barnet following his release from Swindon Tow. The former AFC Bournemouth youngster was signed by Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2021 following an impressive spell on loan to Wycombe Wanderers. He failed to play a single minute of football at Ibrox though, due to a heart issue that was discovered shortly after he joined the club.

Ex-Rangers hero John Lundstram is set to return to UK shores after ‘leaving’ Trabzonspor over the weekend. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic ‘keen’ on 18-goal ace

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers is ready to rival English Premier League clubs for the signing of Burnley star Josh Brownhill, after the midfielder confirmed he was departing Turf Moor this summer in an emotional address to fans. The Clarets captain played a major role as Scott Parker’s side won promotion back to the English Premier League last season, scoring 18-goals as they finished in second place in the EFL Championship.

However, the 29-year-old has opted to leave the club following the expiry of his contract, telling fans he had made the “unbelievably difficult decision" to depart on Monday afternoon, adding that he felt it was the "right time for me to start the next part of my journey in football". According to a report from the Daily Record, that news will see the Hoops eye a move that would bring the player to Celtic Park this summer, though they face tough competition from long-term admirers West Ham United.