The new Scottish Premiership season is now just days away, with fans across the country getting ready to restart their regular matchday rituals and back their sides to the hilt over the next nine month.

Celtic enter the campaign looking to record fifth successive - and record 56th - Scottish title, though the takeover of Glasgow rivals Rangers’ takeover and appointment of new head coach Russell Martin has injected renewed hope that Ibrox can wrestle back the trophy come May.

David Gray’s Hibs have their eye on another top three push, though Edinburgh rivals Hearts are determined to improve on last season’s underwhelming seventh placed finish, and have had an encouraging summer under new head coach Derek McInnes. Newly promoted Falkirk and Livingston both make their returns to the top flight too, meaning league will has a new look to it for the upcoming season.

But which club is offering the cheapest adult matchday ticket compared to their rivals across the Scottish Premiership in 2025/26?

Here is every Scottish Premiership club ranked on their cheapest adult matchday ticket price - from lowest to highest.

12th: Dundee United Matchday ticket prices are yet to be confirmed at Dundee United, with tickets for their opening home game against Hearts not currently on sale. However, their Conference League qualifier against UNA Strassen at Tannadice last week was priced at a very reasonable £22 for adults.

11th: Hearts Hearts fans are excited to get the new season going after a strong summer at Tynecastle. Their first game against Aberdeen is highly-anticipated, and the cheapest matchday ticket in Gorgie comes in at just £24.

10th: Falkirk Newly promoted Falkirk are gearing up for the new Scottish Premiership season with one of the lowest priced matchday tickets in the league. A ticket for a game at the Falkirk Stadium starts at just £25 for an adult.