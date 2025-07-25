'It's very clear': Scotland starlet lands 'intense' verdict as breakout season predicted amid red-hot form
Scotland under-21 international Ryan One has been tipped to have a breakout season for Sheffield United in the EFL Championship after his blistering pre-season form this summer.
Having spent last season on the fringes of the Blades’ first team, the 19-year-old has been handed an opportunity to impress by new head coach Ruben Selles in pre-season, playing on the left side of a three-man attack, and the teenager has repaid the faith shown in him by scoring four goals in just three pre-season games against York City, Rotherham United and Burton Albion.
Moving to Bramall Lane for an undisclosed fee in September 2023, the frontman sealed the move after impressing in John Rankin’s first team at Hamilton Academical, aged just 16, though he spent the majority of his first 12 months with the Blades playing for the club’s development squads.
However, under ex-manager Chris Wilder, the teenager featured 12 times in the second tier last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion, losing to Sunderland in the EFL Championship final in May. Now managed by ex-Reading boss Selles, the Coatbridge-born striker is hoping to stake his claim for a starting XI berth - and has received rave reviews for his performance during during the club’s pre-season campaign.
“Ryan has been one of the players that has been investing the most in the pre-season,” said Selles. “He’s intense, he reads the pressure. He has quality and he can score goals. So if he continues developing as he is, then he could be a very important player for us this season.”
With Rhian Brewster having left the club upon the expiry of his contract, and Kieffer Moore strongly linked with a move to Wrexham this summer, the ex-Hamilton man is hoping to establish himself in the Sheffield United team, and has been given encouragement by the Spanish head coach, who believes his versatility can serious help the club in their quest for automatic promotion to the English Premier League.
“It’s not just about his goal contribution,” said Selles. “It’s very clear that he has that goal contribution. I think he’s a player who has been applying himself very well from the very first day. Any of the front three positions suits him with the way he plays the game, and for the moment, I come with him and I count on him, and I count that he continues working as he has been working.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.