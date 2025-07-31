Hibs in talks with 62-cap internationalist as David Gray eyes reinforcements
Hibs are in talks with Scotland defender Grant Hanley over a potential move to the Easter Road club.
Hanley is a free agent after leaving Birmingham City earlier this summer and has held negotiations with Hibs, who are keen to reinforce their defensive options for the upcoming season.
Capped 62 times by Scotland, Hanley would add experience to head coach David Gray’s backline. The 33-year-old can play in a back three or a back four and has remained an integral part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland set-up despite finding game-time limited in recent seasons at both Norwich City and Birmingham City.
Hanley is desperate to remain part of the national team reckoning ahead of the World Cup qualification campaign, which starts in September. He knows that he will need to be playing first-team football to be part of that conversation.
Born in Dumfries, Hanley has never played club football north of the border. He started his senior career at Blackburn Rovers in 2010 before moving to Newcastle United six years later. He switched to Norwich a year later and stayed until last January, becoming club captain and guiding the Canaries to promotion to the English Premier League. He was part of the Birmingham squad that won the League One title last term.
Hibs could lose a defender
Hibs have developed a solid defensive unit under Gray, but could lose one of their key men, with interest growing in right-sided player Lewis Miller. The Australian is entering the final year of his contract and was subject of failed bids from Charlton Athletic and Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.
Hanley is in attendance at Easter Road tonight with Hibs in European action in the second qualifying round of the Europa League against Danish side Midtjylland and guaranteed at least one more round in that competition or the Conference League.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.