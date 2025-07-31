The new replica shirts are bought, the season tickets are saved in the digital wallet, and pre-season is complete. The Scottish Premiership is finally back, with the opening weekend now less than 48 hours away.

Can Celtic continue their dominance of the top flight? Or is the 2025/26 season the one where Rangers roar back under their new American owners? Could Hibs break the Old Firm’s grip on the top two after last season’s outstanding campaign, or will Derek McInnes restore Hearts to former glories? There’s so much to discuss, and even more to look forward to.

It was Daizen Maeda that took all the individual honours last season, such as the SWFA player of the season award, though Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers was the winner of league’s top goalscorer award with 18-goals. But who will be the player that takes the Golden Boot come the end of the new campaign? Here are the 20 players tipped to be the 25/26 Scottish Premiership's top scorer come May*.

*All odds are offered bet365 and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Max Watters (Dundee United) - 40/1 Dundee United fans will be hoping the loan signing from Barnsley can replicate the season Sam Dalby had last year, and keep them in contention for a European spot. He's a big outsider to win the Golden Boot though, with odds of 40/1. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Callum Osmand (Celtic) - 33/1 Could the Wales youth international have a breakout season and end the campaign as Celtic's - and the league's - top goalscorer? The bookies think it's unlikely, with odds of 33/1. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (Motherwell) - 33/1 Managed five goals in 16 games for the club last year, but found his season disrupted by injury. Could he be in with a chance of being the league's top scorer if he can avoid injuries this season? | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales