Who is the favourite to the Scottish Premiership's top goalscorer in 2025/26? Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images.placeholder image
Who is the favourite to the Scottish Premiership's top goalscorer in 2025/26? Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images. | SNS Group/Getty Images

Scottish Premiership top scorer odds: The 20 Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts players tipped to win 25/26 Golden Boot

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:55 BST

Here are the 20 Scottish Premiership players tipped to win the 25/26 Scottish Premiership top scorer award of the 25/26 season - including players from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

The new replica shirts are bought, the season tickets are saved in the digital wallet, and pre-season is complete. The Scottish Premiership is finally back, with the opening weekend now less than 48 hours away.

Can Celtic continue their dominance of the top flight? Or is the 2025/26 season the one where Rangers roar back under their new American owners? Could Hibs break the Old Firm’s grip on the top two after last season’s outstanding campaign, or will Derek McInnes restore Hearts to former glories? There’s so much to discuss, and even more to look forward to.

It was Daizen Maeda that took all the individual honours last season, such as the SWFA player of the season award, though Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers was the winner of league’s top goalscorer award with 18-goals. But who will be the player that takes the Golden Boot come the end of the new campaign? Here are the 20 players tipped to be the 25/26 Scottish Premiership's top scorer come May*.

*All odds are offered bet365 and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Dundee United fans will be hoping the loan signing from Barnsley can replicate the season Sam Dalby had last year, and keep them in contention for a European spot. He's a big outsider to win the Golden Boot though, with odds of 40/1.

1. Max Watters (Dundee United) - 40/1

Dundee United fans will be hoping the loan signing from Barnsley can replicate the season Sam Dalby had last year, and keep them in contention for a European spot. He's a big outsider to win the Golden Boot though, with odds of 40/1. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Could the Wales youth international have a breakout season and end the campaign as Celtic's - and the league's - top goalscorer? The bookies think it's unlikely, with odds of 33/1.

2. Callum Osmand (Celtic) - 33/1

Could the Wales youth international have a breakout season and end the campaign as Celtic's - and the league's - top goalscorer? The bookies think it's unlikely, with odds of 33/1. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Managed five goals in 16 games for the club last year, but found his season disrupted by injury. Could he be in with a chance of being the league's top scorer if he can avoid injuries this season?

3. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (Motherwell) - 33/1

Managed five goals in 16 games for the club last year, but found his season disrupted by injury. Could he be in with a chance of being the league's top scorer if he can avoid injuries this season? | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has scored regularly in the Premier Sports Cup, and notched again the weekend win over Sunderland for Craig Gordon's testimonial. The Portuguese striker certainly knows where the net is, but can he outscore the rest of the league?

4. Claudio Braga (Hearts) - 28/1

Has scored regularly in the Premier Sports Cup, and notched again the weekend win over Sunderland for Craig Gordon's testimonial. The Portuguese striker certainly knows where the net is, but can he outscore the rest of the league? | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipRangersCelticHeartsHibsDundeeDundee United
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice