It has been less than a week since Rangers confirmed the appointment of new head coach Russell Martin, but the transfer rumours surrounding Ibrox have already gone into overdrive.

With the Andrew Cavenagh-led consortium involving 49ers Enterprises now complete, and their choice of manager in place, the Ibrox hierarchy will look to build a squad capable of challenging fierce Glasgow rivals Celtic ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

The club have already confirmed the departure of long-serving players Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence following the expiry of their contracts and, with a number of new faces linked with potential transfer to Ibrox this summer, Rangers starting XI could have a vastly different look to the one that limped towards the end of the season when the new campaign gets underway in August.

But how would Martin’s Rangers starting XI look come the first game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be accurate?

Here, The Scotsman assess what Rangers dream team would look like, using Martin’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, if the recent transfer rumours are true - though, that can never be guaranteed, with the amount of twists and turns expected in the summer transfer window.

GK: Aaron Ramsdale Could Rangers tempt the England internationalist to Ibrox? It has been rumoured that Russell Martin is eyeing up an ambitious reunion for the Southampton goalkeeper. However, this move does seem unlikely due to the huge transfer fee needed to prize him away from St Mary's.

RB: James Tavernier It has been confirmed that the long-serving Rangers full-back will continue as captain at Ibrox, and the powerful defender fits well into Russell Martin's system due to his athletic ability on the flanks.

CB: John Souttar The Scotland internationalist has long been recognised as the club's best centre-back, and he is likely to play a big role in team next year. His ability to build attacks from the back will be crucial to how Russell Martin wants to play. Rangers are already reported to be considering an extension to his contract.