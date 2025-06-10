How will Rangers starting XI look next season, if the recent transfer rumours are true? Cr: SNS Group.How will Rangers starting XI look next season, if the recent transfer rumours are true? Cr: SNS Group.
How will Rangers starting XI look next season, if the recent transfer rumours are true? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

£12.7m ace signs, Raskin stays, 10-cap defender joins - Russell Martin's dream Rangers XI if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Jun 2025, 16:45 BST

Here’s how Rangers starting XI could look under Russell Martin if the recent transfer rumours surrounding Ibrox are true...

It has been less than a week since Rangers confirmed the appointment of new head coach Russell Martin, but the transfer rumours surrounding Ibrox have already gone into overdrive.

With the Andrew Cavenagh-led consortium involving 49ers Enterprises now complete, and their choice of manager in place, the Ibrox hierarchy will look to build a squad capable of challenging fierce Glasgow rivals Celtic ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

The club have already confirmed the departure of long-serving players Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence following the expiry of their contracts and, with a number of new faces linked with potential transfer to Ibrox this summer, Rangers starting XI could have a vastly different look to the one that limped towards the end of the season when the new campaign gets underway in August.

But how would Martin’s Rangers starting XI look come the first game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be accurate?

Here, The Scotsman assess what Rangers dream team would look like, using Martin’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, if the recent transfer rumours are true - though, that can never be guaranteed, with the amount of twists and turns expected in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Could Rangers tempt the England internationalist to Ibrox? It has been rumoured that Russell Martin is eyeing up an ambitious reunion for the Southampton goalkeeper. However, this move does seem unlikely due to the huge transfer fee needed to prize him away from St Mary's.

1. GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Could Rangers tempt the England internationalist to Ibrox? It has been rumoured that Russell Martin is eyeing up an ambitious reunion for the Southampton goalkeeper. However, this move does seem unlikely due to the huge transfer fee needed to prize him away from St Mary's. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
It has been confirmed that the long-serving Rangers full-back will continue as captain at Ibrox, and the powerful defender fits well into Russell Martin's system due to his athletic ability on the flanks.

2. RB: James Tavernier

It has been confirmed that the long-serving Rangers full-back will continue as captain at Ibrox, and the powerful defender fits well into Russell Martin's system due to his athletic ability on the flanks. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Scotland internationalist has long been recognised as the club's best centre-back, and he is likely to play a big role in team next year. His ability to build attacks from the back will be crucial to how Russell Martin wants to play. Rangers are already reported to be considering an extension to his contract.

3. CB: John Souttar

The Scotland internationalist has long been recognised as the club's best centre-back, and he is likely to play a big role in team next year. His ability to build attacks from the back will be crucial to how Russell Martin wants to play. Rangers are already reported to be considering an extension to his contract. | PA Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Lauded for his experience and leadership in the dressing room, the 10-cap England international has been strongly linked to Rangers in the last week. Some reports claim talks have reportedly started with the Leicester City defender, with his future at the Foxes in doubt.

4. CB: Conor Coady

Lauded for his experience and leadership in the dressing room, the 10-cap England international has been strongly linked to Rangers in the last week. Some reports claim talks have reportedly started with the Leicester City defender, with his future at the Foxes in doubt. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursIbrox
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice