It has been less than a week since Rangers confirmed the appointment of new head coach Russell Martin, but the transfer rumours surrounding Ibrox have already gone into overdrive.
With the Andrew Cavenagh-led consortium involving 49ers Enterprises now complete, and their choice of manager in place, the Ibrox hierarchy will look to build a squad capable of challenging fierce Glasgow rivals Celtic ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.
The club have already confirmed the departure of long-serving players Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence following the expiry of their contracts and, with a number of new faces linked with potential transfer to Ibrox this summer, Rangers starting XI could have a vastly different look to the one that limped towards the end of the season when the new campaign gets underway in August.
But how would Martin’s Rangers starting XI look come the first game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be accurate?
Here, The Scotsman assess what Rangers dream team would look like, using Martin’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, if the recent transfer rumours are true - though, that can never be guaranteed, with the amount of twists and turns expected in the summer transfer window.
