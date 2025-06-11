Latest transfers rumours around Scottish football

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish clubs and players are gearing up for a busy summer of transfer activity. Here is a round-up of the latest rumours and speculation this Wednesday evening...

Celtic target emerging Swedish star

Celtic are ramping up their transfer activity ahead of the window reopening next week. Kieran Tierney has already arrived back at the Parkhead club on a free transfer from Arsenal. A deal for Fulhum striker Callum Osmand is also said to be close with the 19-year-old Welshman set to arrive for a medical. According to reports in Belgium, the Scottish champions have also reignited interest in long-term target Michel-Ange Balikwisha, the Royal Antwerp winger. A new name has also been added to the mix with claims Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a move for up and coming Swedish star Benjamin Nygren. The Nordsjaelland midfielder is out of contract in six months and the Scottish Sun report that Celtic are hoping to sign the 23-year-old this summer in a cut-price £2million deal. Nygren scored 16 goals and contributed four assists for the Danish club across the 2024-25 campaign to earn a call-up to the Swedish national team, where he has hit the ground running with two goals in three caps. The Hoops are said to face competition from Anderlecht and Copenhagen for the player, who can play in the number 10 position, off the wing or up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic target Benjamin Nygren celebrates after scoring for Sweden in the friendly against Hungary at Puskas Arena on June 6, 2025. (Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hearts eye Nigerian striker

Hearts have identified a striker playing in the Turkish second-tier as a potential summer signing, according to a report. The Tynecastle club are being linked with Sanliurfaspor forward Uchenna Ogundu, who scored six goals and registered two assists for his club last season. The Daily Record claim that the 19-year-old Nigerian has been flagged up by Jamestown Analytics with manager Derek McInnes and Hearts scouts now conducting their own work on the player. Ogundu's main attributes are said to be his pace, strength and eye for goal, as well as his versatlity - he can also play wide on the right. He joined the Turkish club from the Diamond Academy in his homeland last August and only made his senior debut in January. Hearts are also hoping to land striker Claudio Braga from Norwegian side Aalesund.

Hamza Igamane scored 16 goals for Rangers this season. | SNS Group

Rangers set Igamane price as suitors revealed

Rangers have set their asking price for striker Hamza Igamane amid reports that he is wanted by seven clubs in England and France. The Morocco international scored 16 times in 46 matches in his debut season with the Ibrox club following his £1.7m move from FAR Rabat last summer, earning a PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nomination. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the 22-year-old is a target for Premier League sides Everton, West Ham, Brenford, as well as Ligue 1 clubs Lens, Lille, Rennes and Strasbourg. The reports states that Rangers are under no pressure to sell the forward and that a bid of €15million (£12.7million) will be required to bring the Ibrox club to the table.

Scotland defender to be offloaded