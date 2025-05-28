This is the date the Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixture list will be confirmed.

The Scottish Premiership season ended just over a month ago, but supporters are already looking forward to the new campaign, with the fixture list now just days away from release.

A campaign to remember for Celtic, Brendan Rodgers’ side secured a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title, but they were denied the chance to complete another domestic treble after being beaten by Aberdeen in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Rangers ended the season without a trophy, and without a permanent manager. However, following the clubs impending takeover from the Andrew Cavenagh-led consortium, new head coach Russell Martin will be aiming to kick start the Gers new era this summer as they look to rediscover their glory days.

St Johnstone fell through the relegation trap door by finishing bottom of the league, with Don Cowie’s Ross County side joining them in the second tier after their 5-3 aggregate loss to Livingston in the relegation playoff last month. Falkirk will also play in the top flight of Scottish football for the first time since the 2009/10 season after winning the Scottish Championship.

Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup in 24/25 season, beating Celtic on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Hampden Park. | SNS Group

When are the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures released?

The fixture list for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will be announced at 9am on Friday 30 June 2025.

Which teams will play in the Scottish Premiership next season?

A total of 12 teams will contest the league: Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Falkirk, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Rangers and St Mirren.

Ross County and St Johnstone will begin life in the Scottish Championship following their relegation.

When does the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season start?

The new Scottish Premiership season is scheduled to begin on Saturday 2 August 2025, though it is expected that some clubs will see their opening game of the campaign moved for TV coverage.

When does the Premier Sports Cup 25/26 start?

Next season’s Premier Sports Cup begins with the group stages on the weekend of July 12/13, 2025. The draw for the group stage is made on Wednesday 28 May 2025.

When does the Scottish Cup 25/26 start?

The Scottish Cup is scheduled to start on Saturday 9 August 2025, beginning with the preliminary rounds. Celtic, Rangers and other Scottish Premiership clubs enter the Scottish Cup 2025/26 at the fourth round stage, which is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, January 17, 2026.

