Derek McInnes hails 'exciting' new Hearts signing after landing player with 'exceptional ability'

Portuguese striker becomes fifth summer arrival at Tynecastle

Hearts have agreed a deal to sign Portuguese forward Claudio Braga from Norwegian club Aalesunds FK for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old will move to Tynecastle on a three-year contract, subject to approval from the Scottish Football Association. Braga scored 14 goals in 41 appearances for Aalesunds, having joined from fellow Norwegian side Moss last year.

After spending time in the youth systems at Boavista and Rio Ave, he began his career in the lower leagues of Portuguese football before moving to Norway in 2022.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes believes the club has acquired a player of "exceptional ability" after he was identified with the help of Jamestown Analytics.

Hearts have signed Portuguese striker Claudio Braga. | SNS Group

“Claudio was one of our top targets so to be able to bring him in is fantastic," McInnes told the club's website. “What’s impressed me in my conversations with Claudio is his attitude and his determination to improve as a player and improve the team.

“There is great potential there but also exceptional ability. He is a technically gifted player, he’s got a goalscoring pedigree but is also versatile and can play across the front.

“This is an exciting signing and I have to thank the club for giving us the backing to make this deal happen, and I’m very much looking forward to welcoming Claudio to Hearts when we return for pre-season.”

Braga becomes Hearts' fifth signing of the summer, following Elton Kabangu, Alexandros Kyziridis, Christian Borchgrevink and Oisin McEntee to Tynecastle.