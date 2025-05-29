Hibs give significant Rocky Bushiri contract update as another player's future remains up in air
Hibs remain in discussions with defender Rocky Bushiri and forward Junior Hoilett over new contracts after the club released their retained list for the 2025/26 campaign.
Bushiri’s and Hoilett’s deals expire at the end of this month and Hibs are locked in talks with both players and their representatives over prolonging their stays at Easter Road.
Centre-half Bushiri, 25, emerged as one Hibs’ key players as they claimed third place in the Premiership this season, while the experienced Hoilett also played a big part in a successful campaign.
Bushiri is set to join up with the DR Congo squad this weekend for friendlies next week against Mali and Madagascar. The former Norwich City player has other options on the table, but The Scotsman understands that Hibs have made a strong pitch to him to commit his long-term future to the club.
Hoilett, 34, has been left out of the Canada squad for upcoming friendlies against Ukraine and Ivory Coast. The former Blackburn and QPR man has made no secret of his desire to be involved in the international set-up for next summer’s World Cup, which is being held in his homeland. Hibs are keen to keep Hoilett’s versatility and experience within the Easter Road set-up.
In terms of departures, Hibs have confirmed that striker Dwight Gayle - who is retiring from football - plus goalkeeper Max Boruc and midfielder Nohan Kenneh will leave at the end of the month, while loanees Josef Bursik, Hyeokkyu Kwon, Mykola Kuharevich and Nectar Triantis have all returned to their parent clubs.
Talks with young keeper
Discussions continue with youth goalkeeper Freddie Owens over new contract, but four academy players are leaving: Reuben McAllister, Murray Aiken, Kyle McClelland and Malik Zaid.
The full retained Hibs senior squad for next season reads as follows: Jordan Smith, Murray Johnson, Lewis Miller, Marvin Ekpiteta, Warren O’Hora, Chris Cadden, Jack Iredale, Jordan Obita, Kanayo Megwa, Dylan Levitt, Alasana Manneh, Joe Newell, Nicky Cadden, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Allan Delferrière, Jair Tavares, Josh Campbell, Rudi Molotnikov, Elie Youan, Dylan Vente, Martin Boyle, Kieron Bowie.
