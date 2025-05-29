Hibs give significant Rocky Bushiri contract update as another player's future remains up in air

Talks continue with key defender and also experienced forward Hoilett

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs remain in discussions with defender Rocky Bushiri and forward Junior Hoilett over new contracts after the club released their retained list for the 2025/26 campaign.

Bushiri’s and Hoilett’s deals expire at the end of this month and Hibs are locked in talks with both players and their representatives over prolonging their stays at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-half Bushiri, 25, emerged as one Hibs’ key players as they claimed third place in the Premiership this season, while the experienced Hoilett also played a big part in a successful campaign.

Rocky Bushiri is out of contract at Hibs. | SNS Group

Bushiri is set to join up with the DR Congo squad this weekend for friendlies next week against Mali and Madagascar. The former Norwich City player has other options on the table, but The Scotsman understands that Hibs have made a strong pitch to him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Hoilett, 34, has been left out of the Canada squad for upcoming friendlies against Ukraine and Ivory Coast. The former Blackburn and QPR man has made no secret of his desire to be involved in the international set-up for next summer’s World Cup, which is being held in his homeland. Hibs are keen to keep Hoilett’s versatility and experience within the Easter Road set-up.

In terms of departures, Hibs have confirmed that striker Dwight Gayle - who is retiring from football - plus goalkeeper Max Boruc and midfielder Nohan Kenneh will leave at the end of the month, while loanees Josef Bursik, Hyeokkyu Kwon, Mykola Kuharevich and Nectar Triantis have all returned to their parent clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks with young keeper

Discussions continue with youth goalkeeper Freddie Owens over new contract, but four academy players are leaving: Reuben McAllister, Murray Aiken, Kyle McClelland and Malik Zaid.