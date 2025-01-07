'Reluctant’: Celtic place huge price tag on key man as they aim to fend off January interest

Celtic are hoping to fend off interest in the defender this January.

Celtic have placed a ‘huge’ price tag on one of their key players this summer as they look to ward off potential interest in his services, according to reports.

The champions are aiming to strengthen their backline this month, with former Celtic favourite and Scotland international Kieran Tierney expected to sign a loan deal before the window shuts. The club have also been credited with an interest in Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, with a £5million deal for the Belgian ace mooted.

Long serving left-back Greg Taylor has been linked to a departure this month, with the player out of contract in the summer and Dinamo Zagreb reported to hold an interest in his signature, though Celtic are aiming to keep their squad together in January, if possible.

With interest already anticipated in German winger Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate this month, the club are said to have placed a £25million price tag on the head of key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, following reported interest from Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen.

Carter-Vickers, 27, has been a top performer for the Hoops since joining, originally on loan, from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 and is viewed as the club’s first choice centre-back under Brendan Rodgers. The champions lost star midfielder Matt O’Riley to Brighton for a fee of £26million in the summer and are said to be ‘reluctant’ to lose further players this season, with Carter-Vickers viewed as vital to any domestic and European success they have this season.

Loosely linked with a big money exit in the past, Celtic would be in a good position should Leverkusen show interest in his services this month, with the centre-back having four years remaining on his deal and the club able to demand a large fee million for his services. However, such is the Celtic model of buying low and selling high, a bid in the region of £20-£25million could see the champions cash in on a star that cost them little over £6million when he made the move to Glasgow permanently in 2022.

