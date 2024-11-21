Here's what to know about Spotify Wrapped 2024, including likely release date, how to check Wrapped once it's out and tracking your listening data so far.

With the end of the year inching closer, many music fans will have just one thing on their mind: Spotify Wrapped.

Providing a deep dive into your personal listening habits, Wrapped allows Spotify users to share and compare everything from their top artist to the number of minutes they’ve spent listening to music across the last twelve months.

Having first began as a viral marketing campaign in 2016, Wrapped has since evolved into an iconic feature that Spotify's more than 640 million users worldwide look forward to.

With so many users eagerly anticipating Spotify Wrapped 2024, here’s everything you need to know from when it will come out to when tracking begins and ends.

When does Spotify Wrapped come out?

Spotify Wrapped is typically released toward the end of the year, typically at the end of November or start of December.

When did Wrapped come out last year?

In 2023, Spotify Wrapped was officially released on on Wednesday, November 29, while in 2022 it came out on November 30.

When does Spotify Wrapped stop tracking?

Spotify begins tracking listening data for Wrapped from January 1st, beginning the countdown for your year on Spotify. It will continue recording your listening data until a few weeks ahead of the release of Spotify Wrapped.

As such you are likely to have until early November before Spotify stops tracking your listening habits for Wrapped each year.

How to check your Spotify Wrapped so far

If you’re hoping to get a glimpse at your 2024 Spotify Wrapped results and live in the UK, you’re going to need to use a third party service to check in on your listening habits so far this year.

Whether that’s using Stats for Spotify, Receiptify or even your own festival line up, there are plenty of options out there.

In some territories, Spotify are even removing the need for third party options such as these with their “Sound Capsule”. Currently only available in countries such as Brazil, India and Indonesia, this feature allows you to keep up to date with what you’ve been listening to on a month by month basis.

It covers everything from how many minutes you spent listening to content, to your top artists and songs as well as some more unique insights such as as “unlikely combinations” and “total listening time”.

In addition, there are sites such as Verse’s Internet Bedroom generator which creates a “room” based on your music taste or Obscurify which the “obscurity” of your listening habits.

What could be new for this year?

For 2024, Spotify could include Audiobooks in Wrapped with the new feature having rolled out in the UK, US and Australia.

Otherwise, the firm like to keep users on their toes with new features and tools used to analyse your listening habits each year.

However, the same classic Wrapped features always stay the same including how long you’ve listened for as well as your top artists and songs for the year.

How to check Spotify Wrapped

To check your 2024 Spotify Wrapped, all you need to do upon its release is visit the streaming service’s app or website at spotify.com/wrapped.

You will then be able to access your Wrapped data story - the fun part of Spotify Wrapped with all of its unique insights which change each release - for a limited amount of time, typically until the end of the year.

However, if you’re more interested in looking at your previous Wrapped data, you can still listen to your year in music through your Wrapped playlist which will appear in your library as “Your Top Songs 2023/2022/2021" and so on.

With the release of Spotify Wrapped you can also expect the streaming service to share the most listened to songs, artists and podcasts for 2024.

Last year Taylor Swift was Spotify’s 2023 Global Top Artist with acts such as Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Drake also among the top ten. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’ earworm Flowers was the most listened to song on Spotify in 2023 with SZA and Harry Styles trailing behind.

How can I get Spotify Wrapped?

With Spotify Wrapped, both free and premium users will be able to access their ‘wrap-ups’ of their most listened to songs and albums on the Spotify app.

An immersive display of statistics and a slideshow illustrating their year in music will be on offer that can be shared on social media to apps like Instagram, Snapchat and X.