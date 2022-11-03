Everybody loves an inside look at their own music habits, whether that’s from Spotify Wrapped, Spotify Blend, or the recent Icebergify. But now we have a new feature to get excited for: Receiptify.

Here’s how to get a stylised receipt of all your favourite songs, whether you listen on Spotify, Apple Music, or Last.fm.

What is Receiptify?

Receiptify is an app hosted by Herokuapp which scans your Spotify playlists and most listened-to tracks to create a shop-style receipt graphic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Receiptify is a website and app, made by Michelle Lui. Its creation was inspired by the Instagram account @albumreceipts, where popular album setlists are presented in a receipt format.

You can create an even more personalised version of all your most listened to songs from Spotify, Apple Music, or Last.fm. If you download the Receiptify app, you can also share your receipts with other people so you can compare.

How to create your own Spotify receipt

Advertisement Hide Ad

To create your own receipt, simply go to this website and log into your Spotify, Apple Music, or Last.fm account. You’ll then have to give permission for the tool to use your data.

Next, you’ll be able to create a receipt based on your music taste over the last month, six months, or over your entire listening career. Whatever option you choose, you’ll get a receipt-style graphic of your top ten songs.

The length of the song is denoted as the ‘amount' you bought, with the name and artist listed under the description. It’ll also be personalised to you, with your name printed at the top of your mock receipt.