Taylor Swift is the top artist of 2023. Image: Getty.

Knocking Bad Bunny from his pedestal, Taylor Swift has conquered this year's streaming charts to become Spotify's Global Top Artist of 2023.

The pop superstar, who is currently travelling the world on her record-breaking Eras Tour, has claimed the top spot with more than 26 billion streams in 2023.

To celebrate, Swift announced on social media that she would be releasing one of her "From The Vault" tracks, which are typically only released alongside her Taylor's Version re-records.

As a thank you to her fans, Taylor Swift has officially released You're Losing Me (From The Vault) on streaming platforms.

Originally a CD-exclusive on Midnights (Late Night Edition), the Vault track can now be listened to on Spotify alongside other services such as Apple Music.

The singer said: "Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you.

"Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious.