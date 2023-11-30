With Wrapped 2023 now here, Spotify listeners can now look forward to the arrival of their very own musical time capsules.

Following the release of Wrapped, Spotify will allow users to unlock their very own Playlist in a Bottle. Image: Spotify

In January 2023, Spotify asked users to create a time capsule for themselves which will sit waiting for them in January 2024.

Created as a complement to Spotify Wrapped - which looks back at your year in music - the Playlist in a Bottle experience challenged listeners to instead to predict their year in music.

As the time for its reveal approaches, here's what you need to know about Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle.

What is Playlist in a Bottle?

Almost a year ago now, Spotify asked listeners to reflect on their mood and capture their top songs of the moment with Playlist in a Bottle.

An interactive Spotify element along the lines of Spotify Wrapped, the experience allowed dedicated users to take a snapshot of what they were listening to in order to revisit it a year later.

You can share your 2023 Spotify Wrapped with friends. Image: Spotify

Available only until the end of January 2023, listeners were asked to select their favourite vessel – be it a bottle, pocket, gumball machine, lunch box or teddy bear – to host their very own musical time capsule.

Spotify then quizzed users, asking which songs they thought would be classics in 2024 alongside prompts such as “a song you need to hear live in 2023” or “a song that reminds you of your favourite person”.

Once all of the tasks were fulfilled Spotify sealed up each Playlist in a Bottle, ready to be opened in January 2024.

‘A lovely complement to Wrapped’

The streaming giant have said that they want to include interactive moments, such as Wrapped, year round which is how experiences such as Playlist in a Bottle and My Top 5: Taylor Swift Eras came about.

Louisa Ferguson, the head of global marketing experience at Spotify, said: “Playlist in a Bottle is a lovely complement to Wrapped, which is a look back, in that it’s a look forward, a prediction of how your year is going to unfold.”

How to see your Spotify Playlist in a Bottle 2024

In January 2024, likely around New Years, Spotify will allow listeners to uncork their Playlist in a Bottle to catch a glimpse at their predictions for the year ahead.