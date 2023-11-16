From self help guides to gripping novels, here are five of the most popular audiobooks available on Spotify.

Wanting to take advantage of audiobooks on Spotify? Here are five of the most popular listens on the streaming platform.

Since October, Spotify Premium subscribers have had access to more than 150,000 audiobooks for free.

Previously, users only had access to books they had purchased on the app. Now, subscribers have access to 15 hours of audiobooks to listen to per month.

It will expand Spotify's already massive catalogue of more than 100 million tracks and 5 million podcasts, and include titles from publishers including Hachette, HarperCollins Macmillan and Penguin Random House.

Here are five of the most popular audiobooks on Spotify to listen to.

1) The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was the first of Jenkins Reid’s "famous women quartet" series.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is a TikTok favourite, with a Netflix film adaptation in the works, so it's no wonder that it's among the most popular audiobooks on Spotify. It tells the story of Hugo, a reclusive Hollywood legend, as she sits down to share the story of her life, and a forbidden love, with a journalist.

2) The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Michelle Williams narrates the audiobook of Britney Spears' memoir.

Since its release in October, Britney Spears' memoir has attracted plenty of attention, chronicling the superstar's tumultuous personal life - from her rise to stardom to her endeavour to end the conservatorship which ruled her life - in her own words. Though Spears does read a small section of the book, Hollywood actress Michelle Williams narrates the majority of the audiobook.

3) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Released in 2015, this critically acclaimed novel has been ranked among The Guardian's 100 best books of the 21st century. Having said that, however, A Little Life has been described as "harrowing", with themes of trauma, abuse, addiction, suicide and more. Not for the faint of heart, the lengthy read has also been adapted into a play starring James Norton which spans four hours.

4) Rambling Man: My Life of the Road by Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly narrates his own audiobook. Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

In Rambling Man: My Life of the Road Scottish legend Billy Connolly shares plenty of his best stories from his globetrotting adventures, from America to the Arctic. Best of all? The Big Yin himself narrates the audiobook.

5) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

