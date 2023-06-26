All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Spotify Instafest: How to get Spotify Festival Lineup, make your dream music festival poster via Spotify

Instafest is a new app for Spotify that turns your music tastes into stylish festival lineup posters based on your most listened to artists - here’s how to make your own.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 29th Nov 2022, 08:59 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST
 Comment
The Instafest app lets you create your own music festival poster based on your Spotify listening habits.The Instafest app lets you create your own music festival poster based on your Spotify listening habits.
The Instafest app lets you create your own music festival poster based on your Spotify listening habits.

You’ve heard about Spotify Wrapped or Spotify Icebergify recently, but now there’s a new exciting app called Instafest. This app converts your listening habits on Spotify into festival lineup posters that aesthetically showcase your most listened to artists.

The graphics are a fun way to observe your own music tastes in a visually appealing way and to share that passion with others as they can easily be shared on social media like Twitter - it’s also easy to create, let’s get started.

How to get a Spotify Festival Lineup?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s how to get the Instafest app and use it to create festival lineups, these steps can be followed either by smartphone or your computer:

1. Open the Instafest app

2. Click the ‘Sign in with Spotify’ option

3. Enter your login details (or use a third party login service with Facebook or Google)

4. Click the ‘Agree’ button to consent to the T&C’s and allow the app access to your Spotify

5. Under the ‘customise’ option choose the lineup you want e.g., 4 weeks, 6 months, all time

6. Choose a background style e.g., Mojave Dusk, LA Twilight or Malibu Sunrise

7. (Optional) You can opt to hide your username from the festival image at the top

8. Click ‘Save and share’ to download the festival lineup so you can share it on social media

Remember, the six-month and all-time options will generate three-day festival lineups based on your music tastes but the four-week option only produces a single day lineup.

Related topics:TwitterGoogleFacebookSocial media
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.