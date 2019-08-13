Edinburgh Fringe 2019: The Scotsman critics' best comedy shows to see this year

Dying for a laugh but unsure where to go? Look no further.

To walk through Edinburgh during the Fringe is to be assaulted on all signs by voracious comedians of all kinds, each with a hungry glint in their eyes and an armful of flyers they are determined to paper your pockets with, evangelising frantically on the unique benefits of their routine, the vital thing that makes them an island of comedic salvation in amongst a sea of pretenders.

George Egg, Sophie Duker & Josie Long. Pictures: Matt Lincoln | Contributed | Giles Smith

This one offers comedy with a twist. This one does things with comedy you have never seen before. This one pushes the bounds of good taste, test the limits of stand-up as a form, pushes against borders of comedy itself! This one is almost entirely improvised! (You will not go and see this one)

Walk through Edinburgh for more than a minute or two and you'll find yourself drowning in flyers, deafened by promises of "guaranteed laughs" and absolutely unsure which way to proceed to procure the comedic bounty which, you have been assured, lies in every direction.

Never fear. Below is a comprehensive list of the best comedy shows at this year's Fringe so that your time and money really is all but guaranteed to pay dividends in belly laughs and fits of giggles.

Five Stars * * * * *

Phil Ellis: Au Revoir, Heroes@The Hive, Until 25 August

"Phil Ellis was responsible for one of the legends of the Fringe when he created Funz and Gamez – a ramshackle filthy children’s show starring grown up comics. He’s also a ‘name’ – who

has been on some famous TV comedians’ shows as a guest and has lots of interest from industry types. So it’s odd to see him down on his luck, in the smelliest venue on the Fringe, with

buckets literally collecting water running through the roof.

Ellis is the first to admit everything has gone tits up. He’s decided to quit comedy and this will be his last ever show.

As he reveals one terrible dark secret after another you will find yourself helpless with horrified irreverent laughter."

Read our full review here

Four Stars * * * *

Adam Riches: The Beakington Town Hall Murders, Until 26 August

"Irrelevant exhibits are passed round, witnesses are questioned on an entirely random basis, the pitiful crime scene is recreated, the unwieldy but generally pliable pool of suspects is whittled down using profiling (“the thinking man’s bigotry”) until Riches/Legit subjects the final two suspects to an extremely silly final line-up in the style of a Shooting Starstiebreaker."

Read our full review here

Cülture Elité, The Stand, Until 25 August

"Norway is – as Lars Berrum and Marten Beyer-Olsen repeatedly tell us – the richest country in the world, so they do not need to be funny too. But these guys are.

So near the knuckle they had to hand out elastoplast....the big message with which you leave the show is as chilling a thought as I have ever had implanted at a comedy show. Stand 2 only holds fifty people, and you really should be one of them."

Read our full review here

Josh Glanc, Monkey Barrel, Unti 25 August

"This is an extraordinary show by an extraordinary talent. It twists and turns and draws you in and before you have time to join in any of the old favourites Josh belts out or give it a bit of Macarena, you are heart deep in some unbelieveable and incredibly personal stories about Josh and his mum, who looms large over the show, metaphorically and, through the medium of papier mache, literally.

There are surprises and revelations around ever corner in this show and Joshua's judicious editing of pretty much all the songs is most welcome... 'performing' Josh keeps things glitzy but ooooooo, the dark underbelly of this show is gorgeous."

Read our full review here

Nath Valvo: I’m Happy For You, Assembly George Square Studios​, Until 25 August

"Nath Valvo just gets better and better.

He is a crowd pleaser but he isn’t a pushover. He identifies the resistant spots in the audience and goads them into laughter. On stage he’s definitely an Alpha male.

Once the audience has accepted Nath Valvo is the person in charge of the room, it is time to relax and enjoy an hour of superbly framed stories, full of big, uncomplicated laughs."

Read our full review here

Fern Brady: Power & Chaos, Monkey Barrel, Until 25 August

"She’s absolutely fearless – there’s nowhere she won’t go and nothing she won’t say on stage and she’ll switch from snarling and menacing to sweet and girlish in an instant.

It’s a killer combination. Brady looks like no-one else, sounds like no-one else and says things you can’t imagine anyone else would say. She’s more like a cartoon, or someone in a film, than in real life. She’s got the attitude of Tank Girl, the wit of Julie Birchill and the comic timing of Ken Dodd.



And she’s fantastically funny – whether she’s talking about fingering girls, being locked up in a mental institution, or watching porn, she’ll find the way to get the biggest possible laugh out of the most outrageous subject matter."

Read our full review here

Carl Donnelly: Shall We All Just Kill Ourselves?, Heroes @ The Hive, Until 25 August

"Donnelly is a working-class vegan with a spiritual bent. He’s acknowledged his mental health issues, he meditates, he wears a crystal. This is a show about how to be all those things, to care about people and about the planet but not to take yourself too damn seriously.

It’s a beautifully balanced performance, both acknowledging that the world is in a perilous state and showing the way we can learn to live a bit more easily with each other."

Read our full review here

Candy Gigi Presents – Friday Night Sinner!, Monkey Barrel 5, Until 25 August

"Watch the extraordinarily talented Candy Gigi power through the story of a doomed Borehamwood housewife (and murdering psychopath) who just wants to be a star.

The show also has airborne vegetables, onion eating, an Appalling Jewish Mother and a talking vagina.

It is a one psychopath tour de force and she is as ruthless as she is fabulous."

Read our full review here

Jimmy McGhie, Laughing Horse @The Pear Tree, Until 24 August

"Jimmy is 39. Single. Living in his much more successful sister’s attic.

He is thinking about having a mid-life crisis. But a proper one, like the one his Dad had. Although, the way things are going for Jimmy, I suspect he couldn’t afford it.

Car-crash dates and existential angst, his daddy issues and the effects of growing up in the very bowels of the patriarchy, niche porn, millenials and why bottling it up is the way to go, together with an ongoing bonding experience with our small but enthusiastic audience make for a satisfying hour with a comic who is supremely good at what he does, even when he is not doing very much."

Read our full review here

Ed Night: Jokes of Love & Hate, Pleasance Courtyard, Until 25 August

"It’s Ed Night’s turn to get dark this year and he does a pretty good job of taking us inside his skin and he is not scared of shining a light into the scarier corners of his life.

A comedian with a razor- sharp understanding of how to craft a joke...Politicians, famous comics, sexually voracious young women – no-one is sacred in his world and Night is also more than happy to make himself the butt of a joke.

As far as comedy goes, he’s pretty much cracked it already."

Read our full review here

George Egg: Movable Feast, Assembly George Square Gardens, Until 25 August

"The comedy is genial, cuddly and constant, taking in Waitrose, suggestions for getting free food on trains, wireless mice, his waning eyesight, Ariana Grande and a couple of delightful food- based poems.

He is reminiscent of a culinary Bill Bailey, with chopping boards instead of keyboards. It is a multi-sensory delight to spend an hour with him."

Read our full review here

Daliso Chaponda: Blah Blah Blacklist, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Until 26 August

"This hour has nuance, it has questions and in it Chaponda wrestles with the current predilection for cancellation as a primary method of dealing with artists of any kind who transgress.

Chaponda is truly libertarian in his inability to embrace the book-burning and music- erasing so beloved of today’s judgemental classes. And he takes flak for his open-minded stance.

This is a brave and honest political piece wrapped in the warmth and friendliness of an accomplished comedian. And it has the best pre-show music in Edinburgh."

Read our full review here

Ciarán Dowd: Padre Rodolfo, Pleasance Courtyard, Until 25 August

"Winner of the best newcomer award at last year’s Fringe, Ciarán Dowd’s swashbuckling creation Don Rodolfo remains an undemanding, swaggeringly enjoyable pastiche of the romance and legend of Zorro.

Rarely does he miss an opportunity to top a line with another daft gag but his quality control remains impressively high.

One hopes that there’s plenty more life and lust in the Rodolfo saga yet."

Read our full review here

Dominic Frisbee: Libertarian Love Songs, Banshee Labyrinth, Until 25 August

"Enter the Republic of Libertaria and enjoy politics through the medium of song in the company of Dominic Frisby and his excellent band, the Gilets Jaunes – comprising Chad Leyland and

Paul Richards.

Fans of passive-aggressive raps and Wetherspoons will be thrilled with this show, which has its feet in genuine political beliefs and its head in beautifully crafted, cleverly pitched, comedy

delivered with a finesse that befits libertarian ideals."

Read our full review here

Aaron Simmonds: Disabled Coconut, Underbelly, Until 26 August

"This is the ‘com’-est rom-com ever and Aaron Simmonds is a superb storyteller. He is a confident, sparky, smiley presence onstage and it is easy to see why he is an award winner.

This show has the best, the most beautifully constructed and the most unexpectable narrative line of pretty much any I have seen. There are twists and turns and in every single one there

is a laugh."

Read our full review here

Seymour Mace is My Name, Climb Up My Nose and Sit in My Brain, The Stand, Until 25 August

"As well as being a brilliantly offbeat comic Mace is a cartoonist, an inventor of props and now, also a creator of ceramics.I won’t tell you what he has been making, as it would spoil the

surprise.

It feels OK to laugh when he rant , raves, swears and curses. It is cathartic for him and for us to publicly acknowledge that life is sometimes absolutely terrible, unpleasant and unfair... And

it’s lovely to see teenagers in the audience crease with laughter when they realise swearing can be both entertaining and therapeutic."

Read our full review here

Glenn Moore: Love Don't Live Here Glenny Moore, Pleasance Courtyard, Until 25 August

"Joke follows joke follows joke in his show – which must have one of the highest laugh counts in town. Moore says he wants to hear a laugh every ten seconds – which is a comic overstatement – but not by much.

Nominated for last year’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards and fast winning a reputation as one of TV’s best joke-writers, he is definitely a man to watch."

Read our full review here

Josie Long: Tender, The Stand, Until 25 August

"Her excitability is as infectious as always. And though she scarcely needs it, goodwill towards this goofy optimist is enhanced by the news that she’s had a baby. With some obvious caveats about the apocalypse and acknowledgement that everyone’s experience of parenting is different, Tender is explicitly personal and positive.

The message that children reacquaint us with our better selves is sentimental. But it’s well-earned after an hour of near-constant laughs"

Read our full review here

Sophie Duker: Venus, Pleasance Courtyard, Until 25 August

"While ticking the box for an introductory hour of being an affecting account of self-discovery, this is distinctly secondary to the laughs Duker mischievously elicits from would-be white knight saviours and the po-faced woke. A cautionary tale for Meghan Markle, Venus features some exceptionally witty skewering of pop culture and screamingly hilarious insight into the full horrors of Stacey Dooley Syndrome."

Read our full review here