Comedy review: Crystal Rasmussen presents The Bible 2 Live! Underbelly - Cowgate, Edinburgh

"This is me" as it should be

Crystal Rasmussen presents The Bible 2 Live! Underbelly - Cowgate, Edinburgh * * * * *

Edinburgh is up to its gender neutral toilets in identity politics this year. From intersectional feminists to CC Blooms, gender has become so fluid that many of the merely cis are getting seasick.

But there is a place where all are welcome. A place where the Power of Love rules and the gender queer will feel loved and accepted while the cis and the straight are also embraced. It is a wonderful place where Tom and Crystal tell you a story about how a boy from Lancaster, who was called names, ridiculed and pelted with oranges, and a divine and outrageously promiscuous diva (James Franco fans will need smelling salts) who was raised by wolves outside turn-of-the-century Moscow, found each other and, in the end saved each other, with a little help from Madonna.

This is identity politics writ blood red in sequins and lame.

This is the most affirmative, queer-positive show you will see and it does it with club anthems, a light-up storybook and a fabulous queen with a heart as huge and beautiful as her voice. There is flesh here – unrepentant, voluptuous – instead of feathers, for most of the show, for Crystal is her own, special queen. If you are going to bring Edinburgh a “this is me” show then this is how to do it. Punches are not pulled but land with such skill they do not leave a bruise. The stories of Tom and Crystal are woven in and out of each other like bugle beads on a piece of netting, finally making a fabulous combination.

We sing, we laugh, we tear up a little bit because it is all so emotional and we get our torches out. We really, really do not want to leave. Because this is a special place. You should visit.

Until 25 August

