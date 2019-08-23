Comedy review: The Delightful Sausage, Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh

The Delightful Sausage are, indeed, delightful.

The Delightful Sausage, Monkey Barrel * * * *

This year's show is layered up like a comedy knickerbocker glory with funny frothy bits, solid belly laugh bits, silly sprinkled jokey stuff and a fair old dollop of delicious dark material underneath it all that surfaces every so often to remind yoou that this is a grown up confection. Chris Cantrill and Amy Gledhill are a perfectly matched comedy pair and the vibe onstage is full of fun. “We are so hungover” mutters Amy at one point, and they both shake their heads. We have all sworn not to give away the plot twists in the hour (yes, I know it is billed as a sketch show but it really is a gripping psychological drama with added bingo, salmon jackets and comedy vomiting).

Highlights include Amy's drug sales pitch, an assessment of 'lady comedy', a game which is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING LIKE Brucie's conveyor belt game and a huge number of hilarious asides, throwaways and determined Brexit references. There is also an absolutely vast monster/children's mascot called Colonel Whippy. Delightful Sausage pretty much have a laugh for everyone – whether you giggle at poo, snigger at surreality, snork at slapstick or love a topical reference, and they pack it all into a skin of perfectly pitched character comedy. This is their most nuanced show so far and it leaves you hungry for more sausage.

KATE COPSTICK

Until 25 August

