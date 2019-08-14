Comedy review: Twonkey's Ten Year Twitch, Just The Tonic @ The Caves, Edinburgh

Time to enter the Twonkeyverse again. Climb aboard his Weird but Wonderful Waltzer and away we go… up and down and roundabout for a bit, but then he takes hold of your car and spins and you are off, pinned to the wall by a centrifuge of silliness.

Twonkey's Ten Year Twitch, Just The Tonic @ The Caves, Edinburgh * * * *

You simply have to go with it and thrill to the ride. Trying to make normal sense of a Twonkey show is like trying to get a cup of water from a bucketful that is being swung around your head. Having said which, Mr Pines, Twonkey’s manager, is still a very bad guy, the Psychic Knickers still reveal deep truths and Chris Hutchinson is still quite sad.

We meet da Vinci and his landlady before setting off to find the evil cake-decorating shop in the Dordogne where fake weather is being made via a Film Noir-influenced sequence in which rimming saves the day. Of course there are songs, some positively singalong.

The grand climax was slightly marred by a defective lighter and an over-enthusiastic hand with the pump, but the most wonderful thing about the Twonkeyverse is Twonkey himself – his little mutterings and fillers when things go awry are like the Funny Fairy blowing in your ear – and so although the drama might have been dented, the fun was doubled. Watch out for The Crone. She is a keeper.

Until 25 August.

