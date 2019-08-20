Comedy review: JJ Whitehead: Five Times I Lied to Myself, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh

We have had a lot to thank Canada for, over the years, comedically speaking.

JJ Whitehead: Five Times I Lied to Myself, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh * * * *

For decades, UK comedy has been enriched by the crazy guys from the north. I doubt we shall see their like again. They have grown up and settled down.

JJ Whitehead sees himself as the last man standing and delivers a reassuringly ramshackle mix of fingers in bottoms, alcohol, public poo-ing and electrocution. He moved to America just in time to enjoy Donald Trump as president and get a new perspective on healthcare, which gives him some nice new material, but it is when he gets into the whys and wherefores of dumping friends that we really get going. We are all, when questioned, pretty long-suffering with our mates and only one of our number has dumped a chum.

His reason goes on JJ’s list, which is quite something to hear.

Prostate examinations and divorces get big laughs and JJ’s acute observation about the difference between commiserating male and female friends after ten drinks had the entire room nodding in unison. The twin experiences of being electrocuted in your idiot friend’s shower and watching a small child have a poo in Toronto airport are vintage JJ. Borderline unbelievable until you remember who is telling the tale.

This hour is great fun. No big message (other than pull the curtain, not the rings), no political grandstanding. Just slightly crazy, funny, kick-back-and-laugh enjoyment.

Thank you Canada.

Until 26 August

