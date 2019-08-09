Comedy review: Dominic Frisby: Libertarian Love Songs, Banshee Labyrinth, Edinburgh

Enter the Republic of Libertaria and enjoy politics through the medium of song in the company of Dominic Frisby and his excellent band, the Gilets Jaunes – comprising Chad Leyland and Paul Richards.

Dominic Frisby: Libertarian Love Songs, Banshee Labyrinth, Edinburgh * * * *

The Overly Woke have obviously sought to disrupt proceedings and have knackered the sound on the little video inserts that have been created but Frisby overcomes such problems to engage, delight, amuse and persuade his audience with songs such as “I Think I’m In Love With Nigel Farage”, and the jolly singalong “F*** the Government”.

Fans of passive-aggressive raps and Wetherspoons will be thrilled with this show, which has its feet in genuine political beliefs and its head in beautifully crafted, cleverly pitched, comedy delivered with a finesse that befits libertarian ideals.

Hate speech, compost heaps and the best 40-minute lull/bucket speech in Edinburgh combine with several hats, a competition to find the most libertarian person in the room and the bringing down of crony capitalism to create a show which makes you laugh and think in equal measure.

This is politics for grown-ups and, as is the way in Libertaria, there is no need to agree with Frisby’s opinions to enjoy the show. It will, however, help.

Until 25 August

