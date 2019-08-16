Comedy review: Aindrias de Staic, Black Medicine, Edinburgh

In a comedy Edinburgh full of contrivance, self-serving and mildly amusing accounts of actually very little, it is a glorious kick up yer laughing bits to spend an hour with Aindrias de Staic.

Aindrias de Staic, Black Medicine (355) * * * *

This is an experience you will never forget. Aindrias is a state of mind. Aindrias is a trip to comedy before it had a microphone, an agent and desperate hopes of getting on Live at the Apollo. Aindrias is a reminder that comedy can be part of a culture and not just a way to your own TV series. Although Aindrais, he tells us, has been on TV. He is huge in the Gaelic speaking parts of Ireland.

The hour is as full of delight as you will find, although if your heart does not soar and your feet do not stamp to the playing of the fiddle then this might not be for you. For the fiddle and the story are the meat and potatoes of his hour.

And Aindrias himself, wild in eye and hair is the whiskey that gives it a kick. He “went legit'” in theatre in Dublin, he tells us, has spent a lot of time in Australia, has a great recipe for ecstasy in pill form and got a part in the West End.

But he is back in a basement in Edinburgh with tales of Scratchbox Paddy, the Bun who died twice and the Horse Dance, all reeling along a bed of music. Grand craic.

Until 25 August.

