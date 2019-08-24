Comedy review: Andy Doyle: Exodus, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

“It’s over for me” says Andrew Doyle towards the end of this passionate, powerful show. If true then that is a terrible thing. He is a highly intelligent, wonderfully articulate comedian, capable of excising laughs from the most awful of realities with surgical precision.

Andy Doyle: Exodus, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * * * *

If true then the totalitarian wing of the ‘woke’ movement can score one for the death of free speech.

Doyle does not try to incite people to do anything other than think. About the way the words ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist’ are hurled around, about a media that runs important arguments through the medium of C List celebrities, about tribalism and the endless search for something else to be offended by. He points out absurdities, he deals in realities and because criticism is now on a one-way system, it puts him beyond the comedic pale to criticise those who criticise him.

The show is very political, although he leavens it with stories about his twin and his mum, his cats and his understanding of Scottish politics. There is a lot of laughter in the room, from a very mixed audience, a surprising number of whom had never seen Doyle before nor heard of Titania McGrath. Doyle is a wonderfully accomplished comedian and polemicist. And this, if you have not yet seen him, is a great show to start with. A group walk out at the twenty minute mark announcing “it’s not funny”. Well I beg to differ. And, luckily, while we still have free speech, I can.

Until 25 August

Kate Copstick

