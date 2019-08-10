Comedy review: George Egg: Movable Feast, Assembly George Square, Edinburgh

George Egg is so good that Assembly have named the entire square after him

George Egg: Movable Feast, Assembly George Square, Edinburgh * * * *

OK, not true, but he should at least have a prime-time comedy cookery show given that his ingredients are top- notch and he has the genre to himself. Seriously, what is wrong with TV ?

The comedy is genial, cuddly and constant, taking in Waitrose, suggestions for getting free food on trains, wireless mice, his waning eyesight, Ariana Grande and a couple of delightful food- based poems.

We pretty much chuckle our way through the entire hour. Of course, constant comedy is not all George brings to the tent. Ever wondered about cooking aubergines on a train ? George shows you how. Harboured thoughts about searing mackerel in the car or wondered how you can make a black lemon in your Prius ? George tells us that too.

I won’t reveal to you what he does with an actual onstage car engine, much less a cement mixer, but it is absolutely delicious. The smells that waft through the tent would make your mouth water were it not already fully occupied laughing. Sometimes performers do not ‘upsize’ well, and but George has scaled up from very basic prop comedy beginnings through cooking in hotels, cooking with power tools to preparing marinaded chicken fillets on a car engine without losing any of the quirky charm that always was his stock in trade.

He is reminiscent of a culinary Bill Bailey, with chopping boards instead of keyboards. It is a multi-sensory delight to spend an hour with him.

Until 25 August

