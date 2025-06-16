The out-of-contract defender has been linked with a summer transfer to Rangers.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin may be dealt an early blow in the transfer window after news emerged that one of his key targets was close to a move to the EFL Championship.

Weekend reports had claimed that the new Ibrox head coach had identified out-of-contract Swansea City centre-back Harry Darling as a key signing this summer, with the defender well known to the ex-Southampton boss having played under Martin twice at both Swansea and MK Dons.

The departure of Leon Balogun has left Rangers in need of defensive reinforcements, while Dutch centre-back Robin Propper has been linked with a return to former club FC Twente in recent days.

Darling’s availability as a free agent had alerted several clubs to his availability, with the Rangers Review reporting that the Glasgow giants had rival interest from across the EFL Championship, while Leicester City centre-back Conor Coady was also thought to be on the club’s list of potential targets this summer.

Described as a “young and hungry” defender by Martin upon his signature at Swansea, the new Rangers manager hailed Darling as a player with “all the attributes you need to play at the very top”, adding that he had “athleticism, mentality, technical ability and a great character."

The feeling appeared to be mutual, with the English centre-back praising his former manager’s influence on his career, saying: “Russell was massive for me. He gave me the confidence to play out from the back and trusted me in big moments. His style is intense, but you buy into it because he’s so clear about what he wants."

However, it appears Rangers have now missed out on the 25-year-old after it a new report claimed that there was a ‘confidence’ that Norwich City had beaten off competition from the Gers and several others to the signing of Darling.