Rangers transfers: Russell Martin set to move for £6m target as divisive figure agrees Ibrox exit

Rangers are reportedly preparing a move for Croatian striker Matija Frigan as Cyriel Dessers nears an Ibrox exit.

The Light Blues are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window following the arrival of new American owners and the appointment of Russell Martin as head coach.

Dessers, who has netted 51 goals across two campaigns in Scotland, could be among the departures amid reports that he has agreed terms with Greek side AEK Athens.

Rangers are set to move for Westerlo forward Matija Frigan. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images) | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

The Nigeria international has proven a divisive figure among the Rangers support despite an impressive goal return that saw him top the Scottish Premiership scoring charts last season.

It is claimed Rangers have set an asking price of £5million for the 30-year-old as they look to make a profit on the £4.5million paid securing his services from Serie A side Cremonese two years ago.

That money could be reinvested in the signing of Frigan following reports that Rangers are preparing an official £6m bid for the 22-year-old striker, who hit 13 goals for Belgian side Westerlo last season.

Reports are also linking Rangers with a move for Ghanian winger Kwame Poku, who is poised to leave Peterborough United this summer following the expiry of his contract, although the EFL outfit would be due compensation if he moved north.

Rangers boss Martin is also said to be interested in Maccabi Tel Aviv front man Dor Turgeman while talks have also been initiated with Leicester City regarding a potential move for Conor Coady.