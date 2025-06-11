Rangers can challenge Celtic next season but their recruitment will be crucial, says ex-Ibrox striker

Kris Boyd has tipped three current Rangers players to have a ‘big’ role under Russell Martin next season - but only if the new head coach can add the required quality to the squad during the transfer window.

Former Southampton manager Martin was unveiled as Rangers new head coach last week, and has already been linked with several players as he looks to revamp his squad for the upcoming Scottish Premiership campaign, which is scheduled to start on August 2.

While his arrival was met with a lukewarm reception from section of the Ibrox fanbase, ex-Rangers striker Boyd believes the man management skills of Martin, combined with his tactical acumen, can ensure the the appointment is a positive one for the club.

“Rangers fans should be excited about the appointment,” said Boyd. “I know there’s been a lot of negativity, but that comes from some of the names linked. People thought because of a takeover, it was going to be Jose Mourinho - but it was pie in the sky stuff. You have to be more realistic in where you are as a football club, and who you can attract. It’s exciting for me, everyone has said for a long time that Rangers have no style of play.

Kris Boyd during the McDonald's Cup Finals. | SNS Group / SFA

“Russell being there before can help, because he knows the expectations and the pressure you come under if you don’t get results. He can use that to motivate himself to make sure he doesn’t experience that again. But it isn’t something you can really plan for. You need to get a team on the pitch that will get results for you.

“This time last year, Russell Martin was a Premier League manager. Not only that, but he implemented a style of play that got everybody talking, whether you like it or you don’t, then it’s irrelevant because that’s the way Russell Martin will be, and how he will coach. Personally I hope he goes and does well, He’s a genuinely good guy whenever I’ve spoken to him, and he has time for everyone. That’s key as a manager. Not only is he good on the grass, he has those people skills. But ultimately, as he said himself, you need to win games of football.”

Linked to Croatian striker Matija Frigan and ex-Nottingham Forest left-back Harry Toffolo in the last week, Boyd admits that Rangers’ summer recruitment under their new ownership will be crucial to whether or not they can challenge Glasgow rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership crown next season. However, he believes there is a trio of current Rangers players that can contribute to the future success of the team if the club can add ‘better’ players around them.

“You look at players who you think are ‘done’, and it might be because of the last manager’s style, or they might come out of their shell, different manager’s getting better out of them,” said Boyd. “To get to Rangers, you’re not a bad player. There’s just circumstances that don’t allow you to flourish when you get there. Injuries, confidence, dealing with the demands of needing to win every week - these things can play a huge part.

“Rangers did find performances, even from the team you thought weren’t at a level you’d expect from a Rangers team. In one off games, you can do that but Rangers need it on a consistent basis. Getting players in to strengthen that squad, to push the starting 11, some of them to become subs or they maybe improve them. Sometimes when you play with better players, you become better.

Russell Martin and Kris Boyd face each other at Ibrox during their playing careers at Rangers and Kilmarnock respectively. | SNS Group

“There are still players there now who will go on to have a big Rangers careers. [Nicolas] Raskin and Dio [Mohamed Diomande] have done well enough, if you were to add better players to that, I’m sure they can go onto better things. James Tavernier will be one who will be begging that he gets better players around him. Look at the season he had when Rangers won the league - he was exceptional.

“His numbers were off the charts, with goals and assists. But because he hasn’t lifted silverware as a Rangers captain over a consistent period of time, there’s criticism. Get better players around him, like Steven Gerrard was able to do, and you can see the best of him.”