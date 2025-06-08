'Rapid': Scotland urged to take chance on 'great finisher' who is desperate to play for country

Ex-Rangers kid has hit double figures in successive seasons at Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie should be given a chance to play for Scotland, according to one of his teammates, after hitting double figures for the second season in a row in the English Championship.

Hardie, 28, netted ten times for the Pilgrims this season, although it was not enough to stop them being relegated to the third tier of English football. The former Rangers youngster scored 12 goals the season before and Victor Palsson, one of his clubmates at Home Park, is surprised Hardie has not been given the call.

Ryan Hardie scored ten goals in the Championship for Plymouth Argyle last season. | Getty Images

Capped at under-21 level, Hardie spent five years at Ibrox, where he was loaned to Raith Rovers twice, St Mirren and Livingston. It was his form in West Lothian in the 2018/19 campaign that earned the Stranraer-born hitman a move to English football, first with Blackpool and then Plymouth, where he has been for the past five years.

Palsson, who scored for Iceland in their 3-1 win over Scotland on Friday night at Hampden, labelled Hardie “rapid” and revealed that it is one of his ambitions to play for the national team.

"He's a good player,” explained Palsson. “He's a great finisher, an absolute great finisher. He's so quick, he’s rapid. So, yeah, those are his strengths. Hopefully we can hold on to him. But he's done really well now. Two years in a row in the Championship, double-figure goals.

“You know, he's a great professional and obviously he wants to play for his country and, you know, I think he's done enough to get a chance in a friendly. He's my team-mate and Ryan's done really well and hopefully, you know, we'll see him play for Scotland in the future.”

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke called up Che Adams, George Hirst, James Wilson and Kieron Bowie into his squad for the current international window. He has also used Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet in recent squads.

Meanwhile, Palsson has revealed that Iceland had “blood on the teeth” when they realised the uncertainty created in the Scotland team by an early injury to goalkeeper Angus Gunn and the appearance of rookie replacement Cieran Slicker.

Victor Palsson heads the ball past Cieran Slicker to make it 3-1 for Iceland. | SNS Group

Gunn was replaced just minutes into Friday’s match at Hampden after injuring his ankle. With no other option, Clarke turned to 22-year-old Slicker, who is yet to make a senior appearance for club or country. The 22-year-old went on to have a nightmare debut, at fault for all three Iceland goals as Scotland were booed off the pitch.

"I mean, I think I can't put myself in the shoes of a goalkeeper,” said Palsson, who netted Iceland’s third goal. “After two minutes you come on and you could see it already in his first few kicks that he wasn't 100 per cent.

