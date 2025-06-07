Russell Martin addresses James Tavernier's Rangers future - 'I know what he's like'

New head coach played with Tavernier during Ibrox loan spell

New Rangers head coach Russell Martin says he is looking forward to discussing his vision for the club with James Tavernier and says the only thing that would change his status as captain is performance levels.

Tavernier is the only remaining member of the Rangers squad from when Martin spent six months on loan from Norwich City in 2018. Now returning as the manager, Martin has been tasked with guiding a new era at the club and believes Tavernier’s input will assist him in that.

The 33-year-old has been at Rangers for ten years now and has seen it all - good and bad - at Ibrox. He has faced criticism from sections of the support and Martin hailed his longevity in the role.

“First and foremost, to explain to me and have a discussion about the last two years, his thoughts on the team,” Martin said on his conversations with Tavernier. “His thoughts on what we're going to bring and how the players will feel about that.”

“I think to play here for as long as he has, to be captain for as long as he has, takes a lot of energy. It's not easy. I’ve been at a club where sometimes you're the one that's been there the longest and you end up getting criticised a lot because you've been there the longest. You're an ageing player and all that stuff.

“I think he's been so important for this team and this club on and off the pitch and I'm looking forward to chatting in more detail with him and speaking to him about it all.

“Then how much he gets used on the pitch will be down to Tav and how he trains and how he plays, the same as every player. But he's going to be hugely important in the culture. I know what he's like as a person behind the scenes and he's fantastic.

Tavernier’s Rangers ‘enthusiasm’

“He really was when I played with him and hopefully it hasn't beaten him up too much football. It doesn't seem like it has. He still seems like he plays with a big smile and a lot of enthusiasm. It does carry a big weight to be captain of a club this size. I think he's done it incredibly well.

“How much he plays on the pitch, I can't sit here and tell you he's going to play 50 games, 20 games, whatever. It will be down to him in the way he performs and the way he buys into it, which I'm pretty sure he will.”