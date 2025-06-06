Your daily dose of Scottish football transfer news

The season may be over but a busy summer of transfer activity is only just beginning as clubs look to reshape their squads ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Here is a round-up of the latest rumours swirling around Scottish football this Friday lunchtime ahead of the transfer window reopening on Monday, June 16...

Celtic reject bid as €25m bar set

Celtic have reportedly turned down a lowball offer from Fenerbahce for star forward Daizen Maeda. The Japanese international is attracting interest after a steller season where he netted 33 goals in 52 games for the Scottish champions, playing both on the wing and as the central striker following the January departure of Kyogo Furuhashi.

Multiple reports in Turkey have claimed that Fenerbahce have identified the 27-year-old as the man they want to replace Allan Saint-Maximin, who will return to Saudi club Al Ahli following his loan move. It is claimed that Jose Mourinho's side have submitted an opening bid of €10m (£8.4m) which has been rejected out of hand by Celtic, who have set the bar at the €25m (£21m) for the PFA and Scottish Football Writers Player of the Year.

It is also claimed that Tottenham are showing an interest in Maeda, although any offer is likely to depend on whether Ange Postecoglou remains in charge at the Premier League club. The ex-Celtic boss, who brought Maeda to Parkhead for just over £1m in 2022, is fighting to keep his job despite winning the Europa League last month.

Celtic have reportedly rejected an approach from Fenerbahce for star forward Daizen Maeda. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Aberdeen snap up German prospect

Aberdeen have secured the signing of German youth international Emmanuel Gyamfi. The 20-year-old left-back joins on a four-year deal from Bundesliga 2 side FC Schalke 04 for an undisclosed fee. “I’m really happy to be here and so are my family, so I am ready to go,” he said. “Now that everything is sorted, I can focus on pre-season, and I am going to work hard before training starts. It was nice to see all the fan celebrations after winning the cup. It motivates me to want to do it again as you can see how much they love Aberdeen. Obviously it’s a dream to play in Europe, on that stage. It can be challenging but we are going to be ready as a team after a strong pre-season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyamfi is a product of the youth academy at Schalke and although he never made a first-team appearance, he caught the eye during a recent loan spell with Dutch second tier side VVV-Venlo. Dons boss Jimmy Thelin added: “Emmanuel is a player we have been monitoring for some time. He possesses all the attributes we are looking for in a modern full-back. He’s dynamic and has a great work ethic. His development at Schalke and his recent loan spell demonstrates his potential and we believe this will be the environment in which he can thrive.”

Robin Propper is on his way out of Rangers after less than a year at the club. | SNS

Rangers exit agreed

Rangers are set to cut their losses by sanctioning the sale of defender Robin Propper after less than a year with the club.

The Ibrox club paid £2.5million to sign the 31-year-old from Dutch side FC Twente last summer but after an unconvincing debut season in Scotland he is set to return to his former side in a cut price deal. According to reports in the Netherlands, Rangers will only recoup half of the money spent on Propper with terms agreed on a £1.2m transfer.

The centre-back remains highly regarded at FC Twente having previously captained the side prior to his move to Rangers. The departure of Propper and fellow defender Leon Balogun has freed up space for new head coach Russell Martin to bring in his own centre-halves as he looks to put his own stamp on the side ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin will also be looking to beef up his striking options with apparent interest in Maccabi Tel Avid front man Dor Turgeman. The 21-year-old Israel international netted 20 goals for Maccabi this season and is valued at £4million. According to the Daily Record, Rangers have opened talks over a move for Turgeman but face competition from clubs in Spain and Italy.

Declan Gallagher has found a new club after departing Dundee United. | SNS Group

Ex-Scotland star finds new club

Former Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher has found a new club. The nine-time Scotland international was released by the Tannadice club at the end of the season following two years with the Tangerines. He played a major role in the club's Championship title win before helping them secure European football with a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership last term. Now Gallagher is back in the Championship aiming for the fourth promotion of his career after signing a one-year deal with relegated Ross County.