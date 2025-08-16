Underwhelming Rangers survive Alloa scare as comedy concession set to keep Ibrox analysts busy

Part-timers take the plaudits as Rangers progress to quarter-finals

His predecessor never recovered after being bitten by The Spiders, so Russell Martin was right to be wary of being stung by some Wasps in mid-August.

Alloa Athletic proved anything but drowsy but Rangers overcame the visitors on an evening when six goals were scored, which isn’t of course a stunning bulletin of news.

However, that Alloa scored two of them, and Rangers’ fourth didn't come until time added on, was why it was a case of ‘colour me underwhelmed’ for the home fans at Ibrox. Not so the Alloa supporters, of course, who quite rightly hailed their side after the final whistle.

Rangers' Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 over Alloa Athletic at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

While it wasn’t quite a case of Rangers running the ball into the corners near the end, veteran Steven Taggart’s tap-in with ten minutes left, after David Devine won a far post header, left Alloa just a goal away from forcing extra time and made things interesting again.

Seven days after two dropped home points against Dundee, the grumbles were heard once more around Ibrox. Substitute Findlay Curtis’ late goal sealed victory for Rangers and secured a last eight home tie against Livingston or Hibs. It meant Kieran Dowell, who played all 90 minutes here, could claim an assist following the unpleasant reaction to his appearance as a substitute against Dundee. He broke from midfield to set up Curtis, who finished with an angled shot off the far post.

While Dowell will feel satisfied with his evening’s work, others might not feel the same about their contributions. Danilo was replaced after 68 minutes by the much more impressive Hamza Igamane having barely troubled opposition ‘keeper Liam McFarlane, which isn’t ideal for a Rangers centre forward at home against Alloa.

Rangers substitute Findlay Curtis scores in the dying stages to make it 4-2 over Alloa Athletic and seal a place in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The visitors have a surprisingly good record against Rangers. They had drawn five of their last nine meetings before kick-off here while recording a win in 2014 in Ally McCoist’s penultimate game as Ibrox manager. Quite what defeat would have meant for Martin we will never know, but Philippe Clement’s tenure all but ended with a 1-0 home loss to Queen’s Park - the aforementioned Spiders - in the Scottish Cup in February.

No one wanted to be implicated in another such humiliation, particularly those involved the last time. Of the starting XI, three players had this cross to bear – Liam Kelly, who replaced Jack Butland, Nedim Bajrami, who scored the opener, and Bailey Rice. The last-named youngster was replaced at half time against Queen’s Park. He didn’t even make it that far on this occasion having picked up an injury.

A talented prospect, he was beaten too easily by Steven Buchanan for Alloa’s equaliser – indeed, the Alloa midfielder went past him like he wasn’t there.

It was a key moment in the build-up to the goal but so much else happened before the ball landed in the net that it ought to keep Martin’s team of analysts busy until the end of next week. They do have a Champions League play-off first leg against Club Brugge to prepare for as well, hence the high number of changes - ten -made by Martin. The manager viewed it as a chance for others to make a claim to play. Maybe only Bajrami, at a pinch, took it.

Alloa players celebrate as Rangers midfielder Joe Rothwell scores a comedic own goal. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

It was interesting to finally see on-loan Spurs winger Mikey Moore make his Rangers debut after turning 18 in midweek. He provided the assist for Bajrami to put Rangers in front after 14 minutes. It was a fairly straightforward lay-off to his right in truth. Bajrami took a touch to set himself up and then curled a shot towards the far corner that went in off the bar.

Any notion Rangers were now up and running was quickly trashed by Alloa scoring one of the most comedic goals ever scored in the famous stadium. Joe Rothwell put through his own net although he knew precious little about it since he was flat out on the turf at the time as Max Aarons booted the ball against his head while clearing off his line. Rothwell had moments earlier stopped Luke Rankin’s shot with his head, which was why he was lying on the ground in the first place.