Ibrox side has so far only brought in one player in this window

It has been a quiet transfer window for Rangers in terms of incomings, with only one player - Lille defender Rafael Fernandes - brought in going into the final day of business.

Rangers spent the vast majority of their budget during the summer and in the wake of posting eye-watering losses of £17.2 million in the autumn, it is understandable that the Ibrox hierarchy are trying to be prudent at this point of the season - even if they did pocket more than £4 million for reaching the Europa League last 16 on Thursday.

Currently ten points behind leaders Celtic in the Premiership title race, there will no doubt be a desire from some Rangers fans for further recruits - and manager Philippe Clement addressed the state of play on Sunday in the wake of defeating Ross County 4-0.

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen. | SNS Group

“It’s not my decision to take,” Clement said. “So we had clear talks about profiles, about players, and then it’s about the club, if it’s possible or not. And I will see. Yes, of course, we spoke about that. They agreed they will try to go for those numbers.”

Technical director Nils Koppen appears to hold the keys when it comes to transfers. Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, 19-year-old Chelsea centre-half Aaron Anselmino and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark have all been linked with the Ibrox club over the past month, with Cameron out of contract in the summer.

There has also been speculation that some of Rangers’ senior players could move on in January. Brazilian left-back Jefte is apparently on Chelsea’s radar, while in-form strikers Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane have been linked with Italian clubs and Tottenham respectively. It is hard to see any of them leaving unless the offers are huge.

So far, winger Rabbi Matondo has joined Hannover on loan, midfielder Kieran Dowell has moved to Birmingham in a similar arrangement and playmaker Alex Lowry has signed permanently for Wycombe Wanderers. Loan moves further down the Scottish leagues were agreed for Robbie Fraser, Cole McKinnon, Archie Stevens and Adam Devine.

On the prospect of more exits, Clement commented: “You never know. But if that’s the case, they need to be replaced by at least the same level. That’s what we agreed. So you never know if something crazy comes, but then there needs to be a replacement. So then it needs to go really fast.”

Rangers trio Ianis Hagi, Cyriel Dessers and Clinton Nsiala. | SNS Group

The future of Welsh attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence has been debated given he is entering the last six months of his contract and is out of the starting XI. Romanian internationalist Ianis Hagi is also on the radar of European clubs given his pedigree, although he is back in the first-team fold.