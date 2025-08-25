Rangers and Lille 'reopen' Hamza Igamane transfer talks amid claims over striker's preference

Moroccan striker remains a target for in-need French club

Lille and Rangers are in discussions once more over a transfer deal for striker Hamza Igamane to join the Ligue 1 club, according to reports in France.

Igamane emerged as a target for Lille last month and with the summer transfer window due to close at the end of the month, the French side have reignited their interest.

It was claimed that last week that the Lille board make an informal loan proposal to Rangers for Igamane, which was swiftly rebuffed by the Ibrox hierarchy. But it now appears all parties have entered into constructive dialogue in an attempt to get a deal done.

Hamza Igamane does not appear to have a long-term future at Rangers. | SNS Group

Igamane was named on the Rangers bench for Sunday’s 1-1 Premiership draw away at St Mirren and according to head coach Russell Martin, the Moroccan refused to come on a sub on the hour-mark, claiming he was injured.

Signed from AS FAR in his homeland a year ago, Igamane burst on to the scene during the second half of last season, scoring 16 goals in 46 matches across all competitions. He was linked with another French side Nice and English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Igamane has barely featured under new Rangers head coach Martin since his arrival back in June, partly down to an adductor strain. But after the revelation from Martin that he did not feel ready to contribute in Paisley, major doubts have now surfaced over his long-term future at Ibrox despite his contract running until 2029.

Igamane ‘has preference to move to France’

French media sources claim that it is Igamane’s preference to move to a club in Ligue 1. Lille are in the market for a new forward after their top scorer from last season, Canadian internationalist Jonathan David, left on a free transfer. Les Dogues have so far replaced him with veteran France striker Olivier Giroud, with the 39-year-old scoring in their 1-0 win over Monaco on Sunday night.

Igamane won his first cap for Morocco earlier this year and has been watched by Lille head coach Bruno Genesio, who told his board last week that he requires at least two forwards to replenish his squad.

Igamane’s fellow Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has also been linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer, with Greek side AEK leading the chase for his signature.

Should either Igamane or Dessers vacate the premises before the end of the transfer window, then Martin is expected to be given funds to land a new striker. Rangers are monitoring former Aberdeen hitman Bojan Miovski’s situation at Girona, with the North Macedonian seemingly out of the first-team picture at the Spanish La Liga side.

