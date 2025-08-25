Clarke picks squad for World Cup qualifiers away to Denmark and Belarus

Aaron Hickey has returned to Scotland squad after nearly two years in the international wilderness due to injury to give head coach Steve Clarke a huge boost for his World Cup qualifying campaign.

Right-back Hickey, 23, missed more than 18 months of senior football due to a hamstring tear that required major surgery. His last appearance for Scotland came against Spain on October 12, 2023 and he was ruled out of the European Championships last year.

However, the former Hearts and Bologna man is now fully fit and after making two substitute appearances for his club Brentford in the English Premier League earlier this month, Clarke has welcomed him back into the Scotland set-up for the first two World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named his squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers. | Getty Images

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark has also been recalled to the squad after regaining the No 1 jersey at Tynecastle this season and he is one of three stoppers in the squad, with Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly also selected. Veteran Craig Gordon remains sidelined by a nerve issue.

In defence, in-form Blackburn Rovers centre-half Dom Hyam could win his first cap after being called back into the squad for the first time in more than two years, but there are no places for Ryan Porteous and Greg Taylor, while Nathan Patterson - linked with a move to Sevilla - misses out due to injury.

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson has made the squad despite concerns over a thigh issue and he is joined by three other Serie A midfielders - Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour (Napoli) plus new Udinese signing Lennon Miller. Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean are also included after their own injury issues, while exciting winger Ben Gannon Doak is in the Scotland squad for the first time this year after his £25 million move to Bournemouth.

Aaron Hickey is back in the Scotland squad. | Getty Images

Clarke has named four strikers in his squad - Che Adams, Kieron Bowie, Lyndon Dykes and George Hirst. Hearts pair Lawrence Shankland and teenager James Wilson miss out, as does Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway.

Scotland face Denmark at Parken Stadion in Copenhagen on Friday, September 5 (kick-off 7.45pm BST) before heading to Zalaegerszeg in Hungary to play Belarus at ZTE Arena on Monday, September 8 (7.45pm BST). Both matches will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn, Zander Clark, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Max Johnston, Scott McKenna, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Lennon Miller.