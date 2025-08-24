Russell Martin reacts as Rangers player refuses to come on against St Mirren after having bid rejected
Russell Martin revealed Hamza Igamane refused to come on as a substitute for Rangers despite the team trailing to St Mirren in Paisley.
The striker told the manager he had picked up a quad injury in the warm-up and didn’t feel in a position to contribute.
Martin, who began the match without a recognised centre forward, turned to Mohamed Diomande instead, with Rangers eventually securing a 1-1 draw via Findlay Curtis’ late equaliser.
Igamane’s apparent refusal to play comes as Lille look to sign the striker before the end of the window.
And Martin, who takes his team to Belgium now for the second leg of the Champions League play-off tie against Club Brugge, says he only wants to work with players who are fully committed to the cause.
He said: “At the minute, with the transfer window open, we still have a few too many with one eye on somewhere else and one eye here. So we need the transfer window to shut and make sure at that point everyone is all in.
“I wanted to bring [Igamane] on around 60 minutes and he said he has a sore quad so he couldn’t come on. He wouldn’t have been on the bench if he wasn’t fit - he said he did it warming up.
“We turned down a bid for him this week. We’ll assess his injury and have to trust Igamane and see what happens.
“When you’ve had a bid turned down in the week and then this happens then maybe [he’s one of those with one eye elsewhere].”
Martin revealed Cyriel Dessers has also held discussions about his future but praised the frontman’s attitude.
“I think it happens in football [players not wanting to play],” added the manager. “But I go back to Cyriel. He’s worked really hard to be fit and will probably be fit for Wednesday.
“But while he’s made it really clear what his intention or desire to be there’s been no problem. He trains properly and performs with the team, been great. But every human being is different.
“The situation will be cleared up in the next 10 days and I’m quite calm about it. We’ll assess Hamza, hopefully it’s not too bad and we’ll see what happens. I just have to trust that he’s done it in the warm-up like he says. Cyriel hasn’t asked to leave once but we’ve had a lot of discussions about it.”
Rangers have been linked with a move for former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski but Martin was keeping his cards close to his chest.
He added: “We’ve been linked with a lot of players. Having two bids for strikers now it’s probably common sense that we would look to replace them at some point.”
The draw means Martin becomes the first manager since Graeme Souness in 1989 not to win any of the first three league games of a season.
He added: “It’s a bit frustrating. We didn't start the game very well or respond to a setback. The second half was more of how it should look.”
St Mirren are now undefeated in their last four games against Rangers but manager Stephen Robinson believes it could have been even better for his side.
He said: “Overall we're happy with the point but we believe it could have been more.”
