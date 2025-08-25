No Scotland genealogy miracle with latest squad despite Serie A growth

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement of Scotland’s squad for next month’s opening World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus confirms miracles do not happen. There was instant disappointment for those hoping Steve Clarke had spent the last 77 days since Scotland last played flicking through a Scottish genealogy tome with focus particularly trained on the chapter relating to goalkeepers’ family trees.

Oh that there was such a tome. Goalkeepers do not grow on trees, Clarke has already stressed. It’s something the Scottish football authorities need to look at in the hope of helping the next Scottish head coach and more realistically, the ones after that.

As it stands, Zander Clark, Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly are Scotland's goalkeeping trio ahead of such vital matches, only one of whom is playing regularly. Even this normally welcome news isn’t bringing Clarke much comfort. Such has been Zander Clark’s less than impressive start to the season with Hearts – three goals flashed by him in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Motherwell – that the Tynecastle club are reported to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, with Craig Gordon still some way off a first-team return.

Zander Clark is back in the Scotland squad. | SNS Group

Clark, Gunn and Kelly is how the order goes on the squad sheet, which was published at midday today. This is because it’s alphabetical although it might not be too different from the arrangement when it comes to first, second and third choice, given Clark is at least playing. Gunn, Clarke’s preferred choice, was on the bench for Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday. Kelly has yet to appear for Rangers this season.

In happier news, the most uplifting selection is that of full-back Aaron Hickey, who returns to a Scotland squad for the first time since October 2023 after making two substitute appearances for Brentford this season in the Premier League. He has fought back from a serious hamstring injury and while no one expects him to be up to speed quite yet, it’s a huge positive to have him back.

Elsewhere, it’s startling to note that, with Lennon Miller’s move to Udinese, half of Clarke’s midfield options currently operate in Serie A, with Scott McTominay, Italy’s best player last season, leading the way. The 29-year-old Blackburn Rovers defender is recalled at centre-half while Grant Hanley is present and correct following his move to Hibs.

