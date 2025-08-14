Rangers target ‘in discussions’, Celtic U-turn, Ben Doak latest - Scottish transfer news

Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, and the Scotland national team this Thursday morning.

Vaclav Cerny is exploring a move to the Turkish Super Lig this summer. | Getty Images

Cerny ‘says yes’ to move

Ex-Rangers loanee Vaclav Cerny has also been tipped for a move to the Super Lig this summer, after reports claimed the Czech winger was close to a move to Besiktas. The 27-year-old bagged 18 goals at Ibrox after joining on a season-long deal from Wolfsburg, although a permanent move failed to materialize, and he returned to the Bundesliga side in June.

Trabzonspor were also credited with an interest in Cerny this summer, alongside West Ham United, though Turkish outlet Fanatik are now reporting that it is The Black Eagles who have won the race for his signature, with Cerny ‘ready to say yes’ to the switch. The Czech international is understood to be keen on the move, and the two clubs are now in discussions over a fee. They add that the 27-year-old is keen on the move, with the two clubs now needing to agree on a fee.

Ben Doak is in demand this summer, but has been advised on his next move by a former Scotland internatonalist. | George Wood/Getty Images

Ben Doak latest

Scotland international Ben Doak has been advised to choose a summer move to newly-promoted Leeds United if he opts to leave Anfield this summer. A number of clubs are battling it out for his signature, with a report from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph claiming the teenager is seeking to play regular first-team football this season. West Ham United, Bologna, and Monaco have been credited with an interest in the Tartan Army star, who impressed on loan with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough last season, scoring three goals and assisting a further seven before a thigh injury cut short his season at the Riverside Stadium.

However, former Rangers and Scotland full-back Phil Bardsley has urged Doak to make a switch to Elland Road, explaining to Gambling.com: “He's certainly an exciting player. If you're not going to get game time at your club, you have to look at the next best thing. And it’s about going on loan to a club that will suit him and suit the style that he plays. So, I'm sure Liverpool has got their eyes on that and will make a decision. I'd probably go to Leeds to be fair. I just think that style of football under [Daniel] Farke would probably suit him. West Ham and Leeds both come with great expectations. It depends if you want to live in London or Leeds too - it depends what he likes away from football.”

Jack Grealish had interest from Celtic earlier in the transfer window, according to reports. | Getty Images

Celtic transfer U-turn

Celtic’s striking target Giuseppe Ambrosino is reportedly set to reject interest from several clubs this summer and fight for his future at Napoli, according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno. The Italy under-21 international, whose contract expires next summer, was heavily linked with a move to the Hoops earlier in the window. However, they faced stiff competition from Serie A side Cremonese, with both clubs exploring a potential season-long loan for his signature.

Now, however, the Gli Azzurri youngster appears to have reversed his decision, opting to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and compete alongside Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Lucca for a coveted place in Antonio Conte’s first team.

Elsewhere, new Everton loan signing Jack Grealish is reported to have rejected a move to Celtic earlier in the transfer window prior to his move to the Toffees. According to a report from The Athletic, the Scottish champions had ‘expressed an interest’ in the England international, but the 29-year-old ‘never seriously considered a move to Scotland.’

Arsenal keeper Karl Hein has been linked to Rangers this summer. | Getty Images

Rangers target ‘in discussions’

Rumoured Rangers target Karl Hein has been linked with a move to the Turkish Super Lig, with Rizespor said to be ‘in discussions’ with Arsenal over a move for the Estonian goalkeeper. The 23-year-old stopper is keen to leave the Emirates in search of first-team football, and had been touted for a transfer to Rangers last month following his loan stint at Real Valladolid last season.