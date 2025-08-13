Kyogo Furuhashi nets first goal since Celtic departure to get off the mark in English football

Japanese striker ends eight-month wait for goal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyogo Furuashi has scored his first goal since departing Celtic eight months ago.

The Japanese striker left Parkhead after three-and-a-half years in the January window after completing a £10million move to French club Rennes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer did not work out as planned for Furuhashi who failed to make an impression at the Ligue 1 side after the manager who signed him, Jorge Sampaoli, was sacked just three days after his arrival.

Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring his first goal for Birmingham City against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Getty Images

He made only one start and five substitutes appearances for Rennes, totalling 120 minutes on the pitch, and failed to find the net.

It was a far cry from the revered status the 30-year-old enjoyed in Glasgow where his 85 goals in 165 appearances made him a firm favourite among the Celtic supporters.

Furuhashi cut his French nightmare short after just half a season, signing for newly-promoted Championship side Birmingham City this summer on a three-year contract in a deal worth up to £10million, and reuniting with former Celtic team-mate Tomoki Iwata.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was handed the number nine jersey by his manager Chris Davies, a former Celtic assistant to Brendan Rodgers, and led the line in the league opener against Ipswich last weekend, playing 77 minutes of the 1-1 draw before being replaced.

He retained his starting slot up front for the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United on Wednesday at St Andrew's and took only five minutes to open his Blues account on his second appearance.

He may not score an easier goal in English football after Demarai Gray put the ball on a plate for him by pouncing on a short passback from defender Dovydas Sasnauskas, pinching the ball ahead of goalkeeper Adam Davies before cutting it back for the alert Furuhashi to place it into the empty net from a few yards out. The outpouring of relief was evident for Furuhashi as he celebrated with his team-mates.

Birmingham City reacted to his maiden goal for the club by posting on X: "Only two games in but you just know he's going to be a fan favourite."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad