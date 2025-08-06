Latest transfer news and speculation across Scottish football

Here is your Wednesday evening Scottish football transfer bulletin including interest in Scotland midfielder John McGinn, new names linked with Rangers and Celtic, Hibs bidding to sign a Zambian internationalist and Hearts making their ninth signing of the summer.

John McGinn wanted

Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a move for Aston Villa captain John McGinn. Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his midfield options after Sean Langstaff was sold to Leeds for £12million. And according to the Daily Mail, the Magpies boss has placed McGinn high on his list of targets. The Scotland midfielder, who has two years left on his contract, has already been the subject of interest from Everton. Villa boss Unai Emery does not want to lose his skipper, but Villa need to sell players this window with the report insinuating that McGinn could be ready for a fresh challenge after seven years in Birmingham.

Rangers eye La Liga ace and 39-cap Arsenal man

Rangers have been linked with another two transfer targets after making winger Oliver Antman their ninth signing of the window earlier this week as Russell Martin's summer rebuild continues.

Reports in Spain have credited the Ibrox side with an interest in Real Betis defender Nobel Mendy. Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell are said to be keen to sign the 20-year-old Frenchman, but a deal is not close as things stand. Mendy, a 6ft 2in left-sided centre-back, joined Betis from Paris FC in 2023 but has featured mostly for the B team, making only five first-team appearances. He was set to join PSV Eindhoven earlier this summer before the move break down to the Dutch side using up their quota for foreign imports. Rangers could still face competition for Mendy though with Rayo Vallecano and Club Brugge also credited with an interest in the defender.

The Light Blues have also been linked with a move for 23-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein. The 36-times capped Estonia international spent last season on loan at Real Valladolid and is also said to be on the radar of La Liga side Sevilla. His only first-team appearance for Arsenal came in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup almost three years ago.

Gunn signs for Forest

Nottingham Forest have signed Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a one-year deal following his release from Norwich. Gunn, 29, who featured in every game for Scotland at Euro 2024, made 35 appearances for Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship last season and 172 in total during two spells at his hometown club. Forest said: “Nottingham Forest is pleased to confirm the signing of Angus Gunn, who has signed a one-year-deal. Everyone at the club warmly welcomes Angus to the Forest family.” Gunn signed his first professional contract at Manchester City having started out at Norwich and also had a spell at Southampton before returning to Carrow Road in 2021. He has been capped 16 times by Scotland.

United striker departs

Dundee United striker Jort van der Sande has returned to the Netherlands to join second-tier side SC Cambuur on a permanent transfer. The 29-year-old forward failed to score in 35 appearances during his sole season at Tannadice. A club statement read: “Everyone at Dundee United would like to thank Jort for his professionalism, commitment and contributions during his time in tangerine, as we extend our best wishes for his future endeavours.”

Celtic must 'raise' bid for Serie A star

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Slovakia international Adam Obert. Sardinian outlet L'Unione Sarda report that the Scottish champions have already made contact with Serie A side Cagliari regarding a potential transfer fee for the 22-year-old defender, with an initial proposal rejected.

The report states: "The Slovakian defender, on the other hand, is wanted by Celtic, but even the champions of the last Scottish Premier League failed to reach the right figures to reach an agreement. A raise will be necessary to see them leave."

A report in the Daily Record also claims that Celtic remain interested in Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, with a possible return to the Japanese market also mooted following the summer arrivals of Shin Yamada and Hayato Inamura.

Hibs target Zambian midfielder

Hibs are reportedly attempting to sign BSC Young Boys midfielder Miguel Chaiwa. The 21-year-old midfielder, who can also deputise in defence, has 11 caps for the Zambia national team. He has played in the Champions League with the Swiss club, featuring as a substitute against Celtic last season, but looks set to leave after being left out of the matchday squads for his club's opening two league fixtures. According to Hibs Observer, Hibs have entered negotiations with Young Boys over a move for Chaiwa, with French side Montpellier also credited with an interest.

Hearts finally land Kabore

Derek McInnes is confident Pierre Landry Kabore can build on his prolific stint in Estonia after the Burkina Faso forward was finally able to complete his transfer to Hearts on a three-year contract. The 24-year-old arrived in Edinburgh last month after the Jambos agreed a deal to sign him for an undisclosed fee, but he had to endure a longer wait than envisaged to get his work permit and was unable to feature in Monday’s William Hill Premiership opener against Aberdeen.

Hearts announced on Wednesday that the signing of Kabore, who made his international debut earlier this year, had now been formalised. McInnes was looking forward to being able to utilise a player who accumulated 33 goals and 10 assists in his 51 matches since moving to Estonian top-flight club JK Narva Trans from SOL FC of Ivory Coast at the start of 2024.

“It’s obviously taken a bit longer than we’d have liked to get Landry in but he’s here now and I’m pleased to get it done,” the manager told Hearts’ website. His stats over the past couple of seasons speak for themselves so we’re hoping he’ll bring something a bit different to what we’ve currently got in our forward areas. He’s a big, mobile guy and very adaptable in that he can play across the front, so that versatility is a big plus.

