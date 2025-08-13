The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock and beyond this Wednesday morning.

Dundee United secure ‘quality’ arrival

Dundee United have confirmed their 12th signing of the summer transfer window with the arrival of Danish midfielder Julius Eskesen from Haugesund two-year contract, with an option of an additional year. The Tannadice outfit has been extremely active in the transfer window, with the club said to have been alerted to his availability when it emerged that the 26-year-old’s contract was set to expire this December.

"He offers a rare blend of technical quality, tactical intelligence, and tenacity in the middle of the park,” said Goodwin. “He doesn’t shy away from the physical side of the game, which is essential in a league as physically demanding as the Scottish Premiership. Julius also gives me flexibility. He can play as a deeper-lying, combative midfielder or push forward and influence the game in the final third, whilst his set-piece delivery is second to none. We’ve made it clear we want to construct a squad not just for the short term, but for sustained success. Julius fits that model perfectly.”

Dundee United new boy Julius Eskesen. | Dundee United FC

Kilmarnock sign youth international

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of Wales under-21 international Zac Williams on a season-long loan deal from Crewe Alexandra, the club has confirmed. The young defender moves to Rugby Park with a wealth of experience, having played over 100 games at the Mornflake Stadium since breaking into the club’s first team four seasons ago. He could make his debut in the Scottish League Cup clash against Dundee United this weekend, subject to gaining international clearance.

The Railwaymen have confirmed Williams has also extended his contract with the club prior to the loan, with the defender’s contract due to expire last month. The 21-year-old had initially not agreed to a new contract, with suggestions he was assessing his options. Williams becomes Kilmarnock’s third former Crewe star to join this summer, following the arrivals of Tom Lowery and Max Stryjek.

Zac Williams has joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan deal.

Rangers flop in major Euro move

Former Rangers striker Fabio Silva is closing in on a megabucks move to AS Roma this summer, after reports in Italy claimed the Serie A giants had fended off competition from Borussia Dortmund for the in-demand Portuguese international. It is claimed he is ‘pushing’ for a move away from the English Premier League, with Silva already believed to have an agreement in principle with Roma over a five-year deal, worth €2.5million net per year, though the two clubs are yet to agree on a valuation, with the Midlands club said to be holding out for a fee of £17million.

The Wolves player spent half a season on loan at Ibrox in the 2023/24 campaign after being brought to the club by ex-Rangers boss Philippe Clement. However, he endured an underwhelming time in royal blue, scoring just four league goals in 18 appearances before returning to Molineux. He found more success in La Liga last season after making a similar switch to Las Palmas, though, bagging 10 goals for the club, despite their relegation from the Spanish top flight, alerting some of Europe’s biggest clubs to his services.

Ex-Rangers loanee Fabio Silva is close to joining AS Roma this summer. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Celtic title winner on trial

Former Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro could be set for a shock return to the Scottish Premiership, after it emerged he had joining newly promoted Falkirk on trial following his departure from Beitar Jerusalem. The Ivorian midfielder signed for the Hoops in the summer of 2020, agreeing a four-and-a-half-year deal, and won both the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup during his time at Parkhead.

He departed to sign for Beitar Jerusalem in 2023 after falling out of favour with ex-head coach Ange Postecoglou. The 27-year-old midfielder is a free agent, having left the Israeli Premier League this summer and been given a chance to impress by Falkirk head coach John McGlynn, who will now assess whether or not to offer the Ivory Coast midfielder a deal. He was been linked with a move to Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer.

Ismaila Soro is on trial with Falkirk.

Rangers ‘reach agreement’

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is poised to allow two of his fringe players to depart this club in the coming week as he looks to trim down his squad ahead of the transfer window closing next month. According to reports in Turkey, forgotten man Rabbi Matondo has ‘agreed’ a switch to Turkish Super Lig outfit Gaziantep FK, with a deal ‘already approved’ by the Glasgow giants for the Wales international - and he could be joined by Ibrox teammate Ridvan Yilmaz, who is believed surplus to requirements with the Gers.

