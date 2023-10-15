All Sections
David Gray scores winning goal in Hibs testimonial as Nick Montgomery pulls on the boots

David Gray capped off his Hibs testimonial with the winning goal against a Manchester United XI at Easter Road on Sunday.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 15th Oct 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 17:26 BST
 Comment
Hibs legend David Gray receives a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial match against a Manchester United Select at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Hibs legend David Gray receives a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial match against a Manchester United Select at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Hibs legend David Gray receives a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial match against a Manchester United Select at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The retired former defender, now a member of the Hibs coaching staff, slid in at the back post to knock home a Fraser Fyvie cross in the 67th minute to earn a 1-0 victory after receiving a guard of honour before kick-off.

There were plenty familiar faces on show as players past and present reunited to pay tribute to a Hibs legend, whose goal against Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final ended the club's 114-year wait to lift the trophy.

Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker were among the Hibs stars to get a run out while the Man Utd side featured some of Gray’s former team-mates from his Old Trafford days including Darren Fletcher, Wes Brown and Phil Bardsley.

Current Hibs manager Nick Montgomery also pulled on the boots for a cameo appearance to the delight of the crowd. The clock was also stopped in the 84th minute to pay tribute to the late Cathy Ferguson, wife of Sir Alex, who passed away last week.

