David Gray scores winning goal in Hibs testimonial as Nick Montgomery pulls on the boots
The retired former defender, now a member of the Hibs coaching staff, slid in at the back post to knock home a Fraser Fyvie cross in the 67th minute to earn a 1-0 victory after receiving a guard of honour before kick-off.
There were plenty familiar faces on show as players past and present reunited to pay tribute to a Hibs legend, whose goal against Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final ended the club's 114-year wait to lift the trophy.
Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker were among the Hibs stars to get a run out while the Man Utd side featured some of Gray’s former team-mates from his Old Trafford days including Darren Fletcher, Wes Brown and Phil Bardsley.
Current Hibs manager Nick Montgomery also pulled on the boots for a cameo appearance to the delight of the crowd. The clock was also stopped in the 84th minute to pay tribute to the late Cathy Ferguson, wife of Sir Alex, who passed away last week.
Comments
