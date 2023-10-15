David Gray scores winning goal in Hibs testimonial as Nick Montgomery pulls on the boots

David Gray capped off his Hibs testimonial with the winning goal against a Manchester United XI at Easter Road on Sunday.

Hibs legend David Gray receives a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial match against a Manchester United Select at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The retired former defender, now a member of the Hibs coaching staff, slid in at the back post to knock home a Fraser Fyvie cross in the 67th minute to earn a 1-0 victory after receiving a guard of honour before kick-off.

There were plenty familiar faces on show as players past and present reunited to pay tribute to a Hibs legend, whose goal against Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final ended the club's 114-year wait to lift the trophy.

Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker were among the Hibs stars to get a run out while the Man Utd side featured some of Gray’s former team-mates from his Old Trafford days including Darren Fletcher, Wes Brown and Phil Bardsley.