Rangers transfers: £3.5m ex-Chelsea starlet a target, battle with Celtic for defender, £6m striker linked

Rangers will bring the curtain down on their campaign when they travel to St Mirren on Sunday. From that moment all the focus will be on next season and mounting a title challenge. With that manager Michael Beale has been meeting with various transfer targets.

Ex-Chelsea starlet

Rangers have set their sights on Canadian international Ike Ugbo. According to the Scottish Sun, Michael Beale has targeted a player he knows well from his time at Chelsea. The 24-year-old came through the ranks at the Premier League side but didn't make the grade at first-team level. He enjoyed a number of loan spells, including productive stints at Roda JC in the Dutch second tier and then Cercle Brugge in the Belgian top-flight. Seventeen goals in 34 matches persuaded Genk to sign him permanently but he has since moved to Troyes in Ligue 1. Capable of playing wide or through the middle, Ugbo, who was part of the Canada World Cup squad, has started just seven eight this season and scored twice. Contracted until 2026, he is valued at £3.5million and is also interesting Burnley.

Battle with Celtic?

The Ibrox club could be set for a transfer battle with rivals Celtic for defender Archie Brown. The 20-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Swiss second tier with Lausanne-Sport after leaving Derby County. The Daily Mail reports the Glasgow giants have been keeping tabs on the left-back who can also play further forward or at centre-back. He would be viewed as a long-term signing who could provide depth.

£6m-rated striker

Rangers are familiar with the Croatian market and have been linked with Rijeka striker Matija Frigan. The 20-year-old has been in electric form, hitting 15 goals in 30 appearances. It has led to interest from around Europe with Rangers touted as one of those interested parties in the Croatian media. It has been suggested he will cost £6million but his agent confirmed there had been no offers as of yet.