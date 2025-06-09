Jobe Bellingham is set to sign for Borussia Dortmund this summer in a megabucks transfer from EPL outfit Sunderland.

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is edging closer to a megabucks move to Borussia Dortmund this summer, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming the Bundesliga giants have now agreed a fee that could rise to €38million with the Black Cats.

The 19-year-old has spent the last two seasons at the Stadium of Light after joining the club from Birmingham City for a fee of £3million, playing a pivotal role as the Wearsiders made their long-awaited return to the English Premier League by beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley last month.

Having already made over 100 senior appearances despite his tender years, Jobe’s impact at Sunderland has been significant, but is now ready to depart the club after reports confirmed Borussia Dortmund had struck up an agreement with the Wearside club.

But how much will Jobe earn at Borussia Dortmund, and how much have they paid to sign him?

Jobe Bellingham applauds the Sunderland fans following their goalless draw at Turf Moor in January (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

How much will Jobe Bellingham earn at Dortmund?

The 19-year-old’s move to the Bundesliga giants will see him increase his current wages significantly. According to Capology, Jobe earns a weekly wage of £12,500 at the Stadium of Light, but this will increase to €67,308 per week (approximately £56,649) at Signal Iduna Park, before bonuses.

The English youth international is set to earn around €3.5million per year (approximately £2.9million) at Borussia Dortmund, with potential bonuses increasing his salary to €5million (approximately £4.3million) annually, according to Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger.

That means his contract would see him bag approximately €8,070.09 (£6,803.89) per day, and €399.54 (£336.25) per hour, with reports citing he will sign a five-year contract at the Signal Iduna.

How much did Dortmund pay for Bellingham?

Multiple sources have claimed that the Sunderland midfielder had given a ‘decision in principle’ to join Borussia Dortmund following the conclusion of his season with Sunderland late last month, turning down a move to Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in the process.

According to reports from Sky Germany and BILD, the 19-year-old has been swayed by extensive efforts from Dortmund’s management team, head coach Niko Kovac, sporting director Sebastian Kehl and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, who are reported to have met with Jobe and his family in England and Ibiza in order to outline the club’s vision and ambitions for him.

The fee is reported to be around €33million upfront, with potential add-ons of €5million, bringing the potential value of the transfer to €38million, including a sell-on fee of 15%, as confirmed by the SunderlandEcho.

Jude Bellingham and his brother Jobe have enjoyed a holiday in the South of France. (Picture: Instagram/@ judebellingham) | Instagram/@ judebellingham

Jobe Bellingham Dortmund squad number

It is not clear what number he will wear at the Signal Iduna. However, his brother Jude, who played for Dortmund between 2020 and 2023, wore the number 22 shirt during his time at the club, before switching to the iconic number 5 following his megabucks transfer to Real Madrid.

If he wants to pick the same number as his brother, the number 22 shirt is currently available at Dortmund. It is doubtful he will choose this number though, given Jobe’s insistence that he does not want comparisons with his brother. At present, Jobe wears the number 7 shirt with Sunderland, and often sports the number 10 shirt for England’s youth teams.

Dortmund’s current number 7 is Jamie Gittens, who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. Should both transfers happen this summer, he could be handed that shirt number. The squad numbers 2, 3, 6, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 21 and 22 are also currently available.

Jude Bellingham transfer fee

The fee being paid by Dortmund for Jobe Bellingham is higher than the one they paid for his brother Jude back in 2020, with the club paying Birmingham City an initial fee of £25million (€30 million).

